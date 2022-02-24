How the war between Russia and Ukraine impacts the Brazilian economy

Although physically distant from the bombings, Brazil tends to be economically impacted by the war situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict can weigh, above all, on the pockets of Brazilians, precisely at a time of high inflation in the country and double-digit interest rates. It is worth remembering that fuels are the most important components of our main inflation index (IPCA) and oil immediately sets the price for the conflict, reaching the highest level in seven years with the first news of armed conflict.

“Oil is a readjustment in the vein, as it weighs around 4% in the IPCA [somando gasolina, etanol e diesel]. That is, any 10% increase [no preço da commodity], already weighs 0.4 percentage point in the IPCA, which is a lot. Bearing in mind that this year’s inflation is already above the target ceiling and there is a prospect that the Central Bank will exceed 12% interest rates over the next few months”, explains Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating.

The war in Ukraine further diminishes the chances of an easing of the cycle of monetary tightening. At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the Central Bank signaled that it would slow down the pace of interest rate hikes as of the next meeting of the collegiate. The conflict in Eastern Europe, however, was not on the monetary authority’s radar and economists, who came to believe that the Selic could be cut later this year, are now skeptical about this possibility.

“This more troubled environment, added to the elections here, makes this scenario difficult. [de corte de juros ainda este ano] becoming a reality”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos. On the other hand, he believes that the Central Bank should keep the pace of adjustments in the first half as planned.

Russia is one of the largest oil producers in the world, with the capacity to produce more than 10 million barrels of the raw material per day. To give you an idea, Brazil cannot produce even a third of that – our production is around 3 million barrels a day.

Impact on markets and the dollar

The representativeness of Russian oil is so great that an interruption in the supply of commodity would have the power to reduce global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. “If oil prices rise to $125 or more for two straight quarters, that would result in a 0.5% retraction in global GDP,” he says. UBS report.

For the bank’s analysts, in a more extreme scenario, the interruption of a flow of Russian oil would increase risk premiums, lower the expectation of global returns and this could trigger lasting losses for the oil market. equity.

“At a time like this, of risk aversion, it is natural for investors to leave emerging stock exchanges first, even though the situation could ‘give a boost’ to shares like Petrobras PETR4, for example”, explains Juan Espinhel, investment specialist from Ivest Consulting.

The war in Ukraine could also bring inflationary pressures from the dollar. The US currency had been trading at the lowest level in seven months as foreign investor appetite for Brazilian assets brought billions in foreign exchange to the stock exchange. With risk aversion, however, the tendency is for the demand for dollars to increase – investors buy dollars to acquire safer assets abroad.

Food can also get more expensive

The turmoil caused by a war in Eastern Europe also promises to reflect on food inflation. Together, Ukraine and Russia account for nearly a third of global wheat exports (28%) and a fifth of corn exports (18%).

“Despite producing less than other major global players, the two countries export a large part of the corn and wheat they produce. [54%]therefore, they play an important role in the dynamics of global trade”, explains the analysis team at Itaú BBA.

The beginning of bombings and armed conflicts in Ukrainian territory coincide with a delicate period for agricultural production. Now it is precisely the period of development of wheat crops, which begins to be harvested in the second quarter. It is also one of the times of the year when the two countries most export maize.

“An escalation of the conflict in the coming weeks could affect the wheat crop, in its current stage of development, while corn could be impacted in logistic terms, given that the first quarter is seasonally stronger in terms of exports”, says the BBA.

The bank projects a 19% drop in global corn exports if sales from Ukraine and Russia are completely stopped. This would make Brazil more dependent on the so-called “safrinha”, the second crop that is planted between the months of January and March. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast is that corn stocks in Brazil will be well below average by the end of 2022, with demand from corn feed and ethanol production.

In the case of wheat, 85% of what is imported by Brazil comes from Argentina. But even though Russia and Ukraine account for a much smaller share, 2%, we could face higher prices, according to an assessment by Itaú BBA.

“A decrease in supply from these regions would not decrease wheat availability per se, but would likely result in higher import prices,” the bank’s analysts say. The BBA points out that global raw material stocks have been falling in the last three years, due to the use of wheat in the manufacture of animal feed, instead of wheat and soybeans.

“If there is disruption in the supply chain, we expect a further decline for inventories, causing prices to remain high in the next season’s harvest,” the analysts wrote.

Russia is also a powerful supplier of agricultural inputs and is among the largest exporters of nitrogen fertilizers (such as ammonia and urea) in the world. Rabobank highlights that Russia was responsible for 41.1 million tons of fertilizers imported by Brazil in 2021.

Bruno Fonseca, an analyst at the bank, explains that in any situation of war, a significant increase in prices is expected, which had been falling, but can now be more expensive than last year.

“As at first the conflict tends to take place on Ukrainian territory, at first there would be no interruption of supply. But it is something that cannot be ruled out”, commented Fonseca.

For the team at Levante Ideia de Investimentos, the combination of more expensive oil and food should have long-term effects. “All these factors point in one direction: food and energy prices are bound to rise. Or, in the most optimistic hypothesis, they will remain elevated at current levels for some time”, they conclude.

