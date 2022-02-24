how the war impacts Brazil’s economy

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has consequences for the global inflation and the economic recovery that is already beginning to be felt by the countries. The fluctuation of the stock market around the world is a first thermometer and the dollar remains on the rise this morning of Thursday, February 24th. In Brazil, the impact may come with more weight for the traditional french bread and gasoline, as well as the devaluation of the real.

In terms of commercial relations, the two countries are far from leading the ranking of exports and Brazilian imports. To give you an idea, in 2021, the value that Brazil exported to Russia was almost 20 times lower than that traded to the United States, one of the country’s main trading partners.

In the case of Ceará’s exports to the two countries, the difference was even greater in the period: we sold more than a thousand times less to the Russian market than to the North American market. When the comparison is with Ukraine, the comparisons are even more disproportionate.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to be on the alert. One of them comes from the fact that two important commodities (non-value added products), the wheat and oilwhich are among the flagships of the economies of these two nations, have their international quotations on the risesince the diplomatic and military tension increased in the region until the invasion itself in the dawn of this Thursday, 24.

In recent weeks, the consultant in the area of ​​fuels and gas, Bruno Iughetti, recalls that the international price of a barrel of oil it reached US$ 104 last Friday, the 11th, and remained around US$ 90, with the escalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. However, with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, oil has returned to more than US$ 100, the highest value since 2014, that is, in eight years.

According to the specialist, the formation of the price of gasoline, which reaches Brazilian refineries, has two main factors. One of them is the dollar, which rises again in the event of a worsening crisis. The other is, precisely, the price of a barrel of oil. “So it’s an extremely delicate situation, and if it evolves into an armed conflict, that value can reach $120”, projects.

In the case of bread and other wheat derivatives, according to O POVO, Russia and Ukraine are, respectively, the first and sixth largest world producers of grain, representing around 30% of this export market.

A military confrontation between both has a direct impact on this chain, both in terms of supply and in terms of the international price of the commodity. Thus, even though most of the wheat consumed in Brazil comes from Argentina, an increase in the global price of the product ends up reaching supermarket shelves and bakeries.

The Economist Ricardo Eleutériofrom the Ceará Regional Economic Council (Corecon-CE), believes that the country, as a whole, is already feeling the effects of the crisis between Russians and Ukrainians.

“Just the impact of the rise in the price of a barrel of oil, making fuel more expensive here, is already a very strong factor of inflationary pressure. Then, the Central Bank has to weigh more in raising interest rates, which generates less growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product), per table”, he exemplifies.

The president of the Sectorial Chamber of Foreign Trade of Ceará, Hermes Monteiro, minimizes the impact of an eventual conflict between Russians and Ukrainians for the state. “In terms of exports to Ukraine, for example, we have a very small agenda related to footwear. In the case of imports we make from Russia, the main products on our agenda are fuel, metals and fertilizers”, he quotes.

“The concern is about what can really happen in the Euro Zone, where we mainly export fruit. As for the United States, there would only be a risk in the event of a war in which that country was involved, which would cause a worldwide rise in inflation”, concludes Monteiro, citing two geopolitical actors involved, to a greater or lesser extent, in the Eastern European crisis. .

