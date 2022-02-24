how to pass screenshots from console to app

If you are that type of gamer who likes to share gameplay footage on social media, accessing PS5 screenshots in the PS App will be extremely useful. Today’s good news is: Sony is already implementing the functionality in the app in the Americas and Japan — yes, that includes Brazil.

Thinking about getting the public ready, the company has already made available a support page with the step-by-step and some explanations of how the images and videos will appear on your smartphone screen. First, you need to enable media upload in your console:

A notification is showing as soon as we open the screenshot gallery, but if it doesn’t appear for you, just follow the steps below.

access settingsgo to Captures and Transmissionsthen open the option catches. There, you can activate Automatic Upload, so all your media will appear on your mobile device’s application;

In PS App, go to Library, then Captures and activate the option to display PS5 captures in PS App;

Now, just connect your PS5 to the PS App. According to PlayStation, for this to occur automatically, it is necessary to leave the game in rest mode with the “Stay Connected to the Internet” setting turned on;

After completing the steps above, your media library will send some PS5 screenshots in PS App. Why won’t they all show up? It’s simple. They need to follow some requirements:

Game videos less than three minutes long that are not 4K.

Screenshots taken from the Create Menu or Create Button shortcuts.

Worth mentioning: the photos and videos will only be available for a period of 14 days in the app. While there, you can send them to friends and parties on PSN, save them on your smartphone or post them on your social networks.

PS5 captures on the PS App working in practice

The MeuPlayStation team has already tested how PS5 captures in PS App work. Sony doesn’t directly cite this, but we have two important observations:

Only in-game captures are shareable with the app. It is not possible to send screenshots of the system and settings screens, for example;

The media present in the PS App are marked in the console’s Media Library with a symbol, which indicates which ones have already been uploaded to the smartphone;

Have you ever tried it out there? Share your experience with us!