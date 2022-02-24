I swear shoots and complicates companies helped by Pronampe in the pandemic

The initiative helped to complicate matters for the segment, especially due to the sharp rise in the basic interest rate (Selic), which returned to double digits after four and a half years.

At the time of the first loans, in June 2020, Pronampe had one of the lowest interest rates on the market: Selic (which then was 2.25% per year) plus 1.25% per year, resulting in a total rate of approximately 3.5%.

When the program was reissued on a permanent basis in early June 2021, the cost of financing rose to Selic (then at 3.5% per annum) plus 6% per annum, resulting in total interest of 9.7% per annum. , about.

The problem is that, with the advance of inflation, the Central Bank has been promoting successive readjustments in the Selic. On day 2, it reached 10.75% per year. With that, the cost of Pronampe goes to 17.4%.

And the BC itself signaled for further increases in the Selic. Some financial institutions, such as Itaú, already predict that the rate could reach 12.5%, which would take the total cost of Pronampe to more than 19% per year.

The BC raises the Selic in an attempt to contain inflation. But for some sectors, such as the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), for example, the rise could end up inhibiting economic activity in the coming months.

Effects

One of the effects of the advance in the cost of credit is the increase in delinquency in Pronampe. According to Banco do Brasil, administrator of the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) of the program, the overall default rate of contracted operations is 4.5%, if the three categories covered by the measure are considered (micro-companies, small companies and self-employed professionals).

The rate of arrears in Pronampe payments is higher than the average default rate on loans granted to legal entities, which was 1.33% in December, according to the Central Bank. Total credit to micro, small and medium-sized companies had a default rate of 2.55% and, for large companies, the rate was 0.39%.

According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) with entrepreneurs in the sector between January 15th and 27th, among those who took out loans through the program (51% of respondents), at least 20% already have installments in delay – of these, 22% said that there is a possibility that their business will fail because of the increase in interest rates.

“The cost of borrowing has gone up a lot, and that worries us, because companies are in debt,” says José Eduardo Camargo, Abrasel’s content and intelligence leader. “This makes us think that it could be a big problem for a moment of recovery. Companies had a drop in revenue, and had to take out loans to maintain themselves. debt when the billing has not yet been fully recovered”.

According to him, whoever took the loan believing in a low rate is now starting to approach normal bank rates. “Selic increases and changes the game conditions, and we look at it with concern. In addition, these companies may have made other types of loans”, says Camargo. Even so, in terms of interest, Pronampe continues to provide one of the most favorable conditions in the market, where rates can reach 30% per year.

“It is urgent to look at Pronampe, a very important program, but which had its cost greatly increased with the frequent interest rate adjustments. This shatters the financial strategy of micro and small companies, which are the vast majority of our sector”, he says. Paulo Solmucci, CEO of Abrasel.

possibilities

One of the alternatives to alleviate the high Selic would be the extension of payment terms. In Pronampe, the entrepreneur can request an extension of another 12 months for installments due and due.

In August of last year, Sebrae had already been warning small business owners who resorted to credit or who intended to do so to be aware of macroeconomic movements, especially the increase in the Selic rate.

Sebrae suggests that businessmen monitor their financial management and, even if they are in default, ask banks for the outstanding balance of credit operations to put in the cash flow and evaluate the payment of installments.

On the other hand, the good news revealed by Abrasel’s research is that, despite the difficulty in relation to loan repayment, for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the percentage of companies with profit (34%) is higher than of those who suffered losses (31%).

Source: Gazeta do Povo