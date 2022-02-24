“I wish I had more, but Brazilian schizophrenia won’t let me”, says Aché – Money Times

Founding partner and CEO of squadraGuilherme Aché, said, at an event held by the BTG this Wednesday (23), that I would like to have more shares of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), “but Brazilian schizophrenia does not allow it”.

The state-owned company, which publishes results this Wednesday after the market closes, suffers from political interference, something that is accentuated during election periods.

So far, the former president squidwhich leads the polls, has shown signs that it will change the policy of fuel prices and that will prioritize the “Brazilian people” over the “American shareholders”.

Furthermore, Aché also stated that it is difficult to make predictions about how Petroleum will behave. “Commodities need to invest with their foot in the door,” she warns.

The manager participated in the roundtable on the high Selic and the effect on stock selection. With him were: Mauricio Bittencourt, founding partner of Velt, and Florian Bartunek, founding partner of Constellation.

cheap companies

In the view of Constellation’s Bartunek, even with the difficult macro scenario, corporate profits are being revised upwards. “On average, the numbers have been surprising. The year will try to be better”, he adds.

Aché, on the other hand, says that, at this moment, he has been looking at companies that fell a lot last year due to the high Selic.

“Consumer companies such as Renner (LREN3), which went down well. Very good companies are down 50%. I’m even ashamed, a stock you have and don’t buy anymore after the fall. It would be a mistake”, he adds.

For Bittencourt, it is difficult to say whether the current moment is favorable to buy shares. However, he recalls that the “asymmetry seems favorable”, with the long-term downward trend in interest rates favoring consumer companies.

Among companies, Bittencourt likes the thesis of BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

“I think the bank is an example of an organization that went through a series of difficulties in the economy and survived. You have zero luck. Financial segment is extraordinary to generate value. It has a lot of profitability combined with an ability to innovate”, he adds.

Other roles that the manager carries are eneva (ENEV3), “which has the ability to replace fossil fuel in the long term”, hapvida (HAPV3) and Equatorial (EQTL3).

Regarding elections, Aché said he is optimistic about the presidential election and noted that this election will be the reverse of the 2002 elections, “when things started well and got worse”.

Investments in Crypto

Managers are divided when it comes to cryptocurrencies. For Constellation’s Bartunek, “crypto is a spectacular business” and “bigger than people realize.”

“Consumers want to buy on time, they don’t want to wait for the stock market to open at 10 am on Monday”, he adds, referring to younger investors, who value immediacy.

Aché, on the other hand, compares bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies to a “bubble”.