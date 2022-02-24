“I won’t get out of this”, says a man from Paraná arrested for trafficking in Thailand in an audio sent to a friend

one of three young people arrested for drug trafficking in Thailand, Jordi Vilsinski Beffa, 23, was able to send audio and text messages to a friend. In them, the from apucaranfrom the north of Paraná, says that “won’t get out of this” and asks the friend “take care of your family for him”.

“Anything, take care of mine, okay? Thank you brother, hug. I’m not getting out of this.” speaks the young man in the audio message.

Listen to the audio:

Print of the conversation Jordi had with a friend when he was arrested at the airport in Thailand | Photo: Personal Archive

Contact the team at RIC More Londonthe lawyer for Jordi’s family, Petronio Cardoso, said that the relatives didn’t know about the trip from the young man to Thailand and were surprised by the news, on February 14, when they were informed by the friend who received the messages. According to them, Jordi had said he would travel to Camboriú Bathhousein Santa Catarina.

The young man was transferred to the Samut Prakan Prison, where he is in isolation complying with the health protocols related to Covid-19. According to the lawyer, Jordi is expected to come out of isolation on March 7, when he will be available to justice.

After isolation, the young person can chat with family via video call through an application used in the country. There is no date for the trial yet.

“We got in touch with some lawyers in Thailand to ask for guidance and do all the research on how all these things work there. Here in Brazil, we are reviewing all of Jordi’s procedural and criminal history to, in the future, demonstrate his primacy, the fact that he does not have any type of criminal record. […] demonstrate that he comes from a family of simple workers in Apucarana, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t show off. Demonstrate that he is not a drug dealer. In fact, unfortunately, he is a mule and was used.” explains the defense attorney.

remember the case

Jordi was arrested for drug trafficking when he landed at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 14th. 6.5 kilos of cocaine, worth 19.5 million baht, equivalent to R$ 3 million.

On the same day, a 21-year-old woman from Minas Gerais, identified as Mary Hellen Coelho da Silva and another 27-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, were also arrested with drugs in their luggage. The total amount of substances from the three Brazilians is 15.5 kilos. According to the young man’s family from Apucarana, he didn’t have any relationship with the other prisoners.

The crime of drug trafficking in Thailand can be punished with death penalty.

