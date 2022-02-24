Ibovespa drops with higher-than-expected inflation and tensions in Ukraine-Russia; dollar closes at R$ 5.00

After rising at the opening, the Brazilian stock exchange changed direction with the release of the preview of February inflation, measured by the IPCA-15, which advanced 0.99%, surpassing the consensus of 0.85%. The Ibovespa closed down 0.78%, at 112,007 points, after oscillating between 111,748 and 113,721. The financial volume was R$ 29.2 billion.

Also weighing on the index was rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, amid Ukraine’s declaration of a state of emergency, urging its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began to empty its embassy in Kiev.

According to Newsweek, citing US intelligence agency sources, Russia is preparing to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine within the next 48 hours.

The Ibovespa’s positive highlight was Eletrobras shares (ELET6;ELET3), up 3.27% and 2.14%, respectively, followed by Cemig (CMIG4). Eletrobras’ strong rise comes after the shareholders’ approval of the company’s privatization project, scheduled to take place in the first half of the year.

The negative highlights were 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and Banco Inter (BIDI11) which fell, respectively, 12.47% and 12.12%, followed by CVC (CVCB3), which dropped 6.31%. Shares in 3R and Inter tumble after fourth-quarter earnings came in weaker than expectations.

The dollar maintained its downward trajectory in today’s session, with a movement intensifying after inflation by the IPCA-15 came above expectations, which reinforced the bets that the BC will have to take the interest rate to close to 13% to contain inflation – the higher interest rates here, the more interesting the “carry trade” for the foreign investor, who still takes advantage of rates close to zero in the US and Europe. The American currency closed down 0.95%, at R$5.0042, after oscillating between R$4.9946 and R$5.0511.

Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, points out that the dollar has been operating with a downward bias since the beginning of January, largely from the inflow of foreign capital into Brazil, which also sees room for growth in Brazilian stocks.

The yield curve retreated as a whole: DIF23, -0.10 pp, to 12.33%; DIF25, -0.16 pp, at 11.25%; DIF27, – 0.10 pp, at 11.16%; DIF29, -0.05 pp, at 11.35%

In the US, US President Joe Biden announced new economic sanctions on Russia, which have been escalating their tone against the eastern European country – among them, the highlight this afternoon are those imposed on the company responsible for Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline that would link the country presided over by Vladimir Putin with the rest of Europe. As a result, markets on Wall Street closed lower. The Dow Jones index fell 1.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 1.84% and 2.57%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related