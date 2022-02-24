Ibovespa turns and falls with Ukraine and inflation on the radar By Reuters



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market pointed to a slight drop on Wednesday, after rising at the opening, as the recovery on Wall Street lost steam, with the market attentive to the crisis in Ukraine.

Steel and car rental companies weighed on the index, while the financial, energy and energy sectors contributed positively. The market also digested higher-than-expected local inflation data in February.

At 12:25, the was down 0.35% to 112,502.01 points. The financial volume was 10.6 billion reais.

After Russia sent troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as the European bloc, announced plans to sanction Russian banks and individuals. The measures, however, seem to have been below what the market feared, which generated a strong recovery in risk assets earlier.

Even so, caution returned to dominate the international scene at the end of the morning (Brasília time). Amid uncertainty over a potential conflict, markets have been experiencing a volatile period in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the next steps to be taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said earlier that the country is open to diplomacy but will not compromise its security.

The main US stock indices began to fall slightly.

In Brazil, the inflation preview rose 0.99% in February compared to January, the highest rise for the month in six years, as a result of the seasonality of education costs. The result was well above the advance expected by economists in a Reuters poll of 0.85%.

The market is also on the lookout for potential Senate votes on projects that try to reduce the rise in fuel prices.

highlights

Petrobras PN (SA:) pointed to an increase of 2.3%, while ON advanced 1.2%, before the release of the balance sheet after the market closes. Oil started to rise in the international market. Petrorio (SA:) gained 3.7%.

3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA (SA:) ON sank 6.9%, even after net income of 19.77 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a loss a year earlier. Analysts at BTG Pactual (SA:) saw “a weak set of results”.

Eletrobras PN (SA:) was up 3% and ON showed appreciation of 2.2%, after shareholders approved the privatization of the company, scheduled to take place in the first half of this year.

Nu Holdings (Nubank) (NYSE:) (SA:) started to fall about 9% in New York, after rising in the opening. The bank reduced net loss to $66.2 million in the fourth quarter from $107.1 million a year earlier as it added customers and sold more products.

Vale (SA:) was down 1.4% after falling in Dalian, as concerns about the regulatory environment in China outweighed the demand outlook in the country. Gerdau PN (SA:) led the steel companies to fall, and lost 3.8%, after net profit did not advance as expected by analysts.

– Americanas SA (SA:) ON rose 2.2%, after soaring in opening with the partial restoration of its e-commerce sites. In addition, Brazilian retailers, in general, lost steam after advancing in the wake of the result of Mercado Livre (NASDAQ:). The Argentine company’s shares gained about 7% in New York. Magazine Luiza (SA:) was up 0.3% and VIA ON was down 0.8%.

Localiza (SA:) sank 5.7%, after lower revenue from the sale of used cars weighed on the company’s results. Net income came a little lower than expected by the market. UNIDAS ON, the company with which it is doing business, dropped 5.2%.

Raia Drogasil ON (SA:) was down 4.3%, BRF (SA:) was down 1.6% and Telefônica Brasil, Vivo, (SA:) ON was up 1.7%, after quarterly results. Telefonica also announced share buybacks.

Alpargatas PN (SA:) lost 2.9%. The company’s follow-on came out with a 2.3% discount compared to Tuesday’s closing.