Identity Card: see what the new RG will look like | Federal District

The federal government announced, this Wednesday (23), a new model of identity card to Brazil. the idea is unify the document number with all units of the federation through the Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF).

See what changes in the new ID card

What is the new ID card?

The new RG will be established by means of a federal government decree, scheduled to enter into force on March 1. The document will bring a unique identification through the CPF for the whole country and can be consulted on the internet, as soon as it is received.

With the new documentation, the numbering will be unique and the authenticity can be checked by QR code, including offline. That is, only the CPF will be considered.

Currently, people get their identity card in a unit of the federation with a number, however, in case of loss and request in another state, for example, the number is different. In practice, it is currently possible to have 27 ID numbers in Brazil.

The measure also provides that the new identity card can be considered a travel document, as it will enter the international standard. The document will have code MRZ (Machine Readable Zone), the same as in passportsand can be read by equipment.

However, the federal government informed that the RG can only be considered in international trips to Mercosur countries and that the change is only in the sense of facilitating the verification of the validity of the document. Therefore, the passport is still necessary.

How to get the new ID card?

The federal government reported that the Public Security secretariats of each state and DF will be responsible for the availability of the new RG. The deadline for identification institutes to adapt to the new standard is until March 3, 2023.

This is the deadline for agencies to establish a new document delivery schedule. The Executive also said that the issuance must be free.

What happens to the current ID card?

According to the norm established by the federal government, the current ID will continue to be valid for up to 10 years for the population up to 60 years old. for those who have over 60, the document will still be accepted “indefinitely”.

What is the reason for the unification between RG and CPF?

The federal government informed that the change will “simplify the citizen’s life”, in addition to “stopping fraud”. According to the Executive, as the document allows verification of authenticity by QR Codeit is safer.

What happens if a person requests an identity card without having a CPF?

The local identification agency will immediately carry out the registration of the citizen in the CPF, according to the decree. The orientation is that the rules of the Federal Revenue are followed.

Does the new identity replace any other document, such as a driver’s license, for example?

The federal government reported that the new RG does not replace any type of document that is in force, only the current identity itself. The National Driver’s License (CNH), for example, will still be required, as it has a different purpose.