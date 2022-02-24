If you use vegetable oils in food, know their health risks

Fats and oils are often the subject of constant criticism and discussions within the nutrition world. Generally speaking, animal fat has been pushed aside in recent years. This happened because of accusations that it was harmful to health and helps to increase the body’s cholesterol levels. As a result, vegetable oils have gained more and more space in kitchens around the world.

First, understand that in fact excess fat is harmful and this is more than proven. However, animal fat does not offer all this danger, as there is a limit to how healthy it can be consumed. No one doubts, for example, that butter is much healthier than margarine.

Still, vegetable oils were widespread. The problem is that the most common items, such as soybean or corn oil, for example, remain in a liquid state at room temperature. This means that some food products cannot benefit from such elements, as they need some rigidity.

Hydrogenated vegetable fat

In order to find a solution to the presented question, the hydrogenation process arises. In a very simple way, it would be like adding hydrogen to the fatty acids of the oils and thus being able to modify the structure. In this way, the oils were able to become more saturated (solid) at room temperature, without the cost increasing too much.

In this way, hydrogenated fats and hydrogenated chocolates, for example, are created. The problem is that this process ends up generating trans fatty acids, or trans fats. This type of fat was once considered the main enemy of health. Its consumption leads to the appearance of serious cardiovascular diseases, as several studies have shown over the last decades.

Average trans fat content is less than 2%

With restrictions based on health warnings, the industry needed to eliminate trans fat from products. This meant that, according to government data from 2015, the trans fat content in foods was less than 2%.

Always read the nutritional information to avoid buying any products that have trans fat. Also try to reduce your consumption of saturated fats.