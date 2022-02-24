‘I’m dumb because I’m hot?’

Anitta returned to rebut the former Minister of the Environment of the Bolsonaro government (PL), Ricardo Salles. This time, the singer said that he is sexist because he thinks she is “stupid for being hot”.

Earlier, Anitta defended Caetano Veloso for supporting a meeting of artists in the Federal Senate – which was criticized by Salles. Now, after being called dumb by the ex-minister and again as “teletubbies”, the message was even more direct from the popstar.

“Oh, how I would like a one-on-one with you live and in color so you can get rid of this shitty machismo of saying that I’m stupid just because I’m hot. In each round, one pointed out a disservice to the other for society ! It’s just not worth talking about my c * because he serves society more than you do”, wrote Anitta.

Salles liked the idea and suggested a date, but was once again mocked by Anitta. “Great. Come demonstrate all your knowledge, preparation and logical thinking in a ‘one-on-one’ debate with me, as you suggested,” she said. “How about Thursday (3/3) at 4:30 pm?”

“You’ve got time, huh, my dear?”, said Anitta. “Unfortunately, that day I’m out of the country working, earning money abroad, paying the fees properly and bringing it to our country then, you know what that is? pre-voting stage).”

The former Minister of the Environment joined the PL (Liberal Party), of Valdemar da Costa Neto, following in the footsteps of President Jair Bolsonaro, and is expected to run for a seat to federal deputy.

The party bets heavily on the former minister. According to the National Directorate of the PL, Salles is expected to be one of the most voted deputies in this election.