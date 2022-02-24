‘I’m not getting out of this’, says in Brazilian audio arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking – Brazil

MARINGÁ – “Take care of my mother. I got my cell phone here quickly, but I don’t know how long I’ll stay.” These were some of the last lines that we have news of Jordi Vilsinski Beffa24 years old, who was arrested in thailand for cocaine trafficking. From that date on, neither family nor friends had new information about the young man who is isolated, by protocol in the Asian country, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Beffa’s lawyer in Brazil, Petrônio Cardoso, obtained the audios from a friend of the young man, who received the messages directly from Bangkok. “If I ever come back, take care of them for me. I love you. Take care brother”, says another snippet of the text conversation.

Along with the prints of the conversation, a nine-second audio, in which Jordi’s voice is completely shaken. “Anything, take care of mine, okay? Thank you brother. Hug. I’m not getting out of this,” said the young man, who was arrested on Monday last week, the 14th, when he landed in Thailand and was caught by local authorities.

The boy’s parents preferred not to grant interviews. The lawyer in the case awaits the end of the isolation protocol to try to contact Jordi and hire a defense in the country to assist in the process. The expectation is that he will be able to contact the lawyer and the family by the end of the first week of March.

The lawyer mobilizes to make a crowdfunding to help the boy’s parents – who live in a housing project, on the outskirts of Apucarana (PR) – to get money to pay for the youth’s defense in Bangkok. There, the penalty for drug trafficking can be death.

The lawyer, however, works with the hypothesis of moderate crime. He alleges that the boy was a “mula” (a person who carries the drugs, not necessarily the dealer), which would result in a sentence of 5 to 10 years with the possibility of extradition and serving a sentence in Brazil.