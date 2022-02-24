Impressive: international press gives very high marks to Elden Ring in first reviews

The game promises to be one of the most consecrated releases of 2022

With launch scheduled for next Friday (25), Elden Ring can already be considered one of the best games in years, if it depends on the impressions of the specialized media. The first reviews of the game were released at 12 noon this Wednesday (23) and already add up to impressive 98 points on Metacritic rating aggregator.

While the highest score is related to the version PlayStation 5 of the game, he also received an average of 94 points on Xbox Series X|S and 95 points on PC. In other words, From Software’s new work appears to represent a new level among the games of the Japanese developer.

Check out some of the notes and comments on Elden Ring:

PC Gamer – 90: “Elden Ring is a superb take on the soulslike genre, an impressive evolution and a decisive step forward for From Software’s scale of ambition.“;

VGC – 100: “Elden Ring is a fantastic game that can still offer the unparalleled thrill of defeating a difficult boss after a battle that lasted hours“;

Destructoid – 100: “As an experience, it’s one of the most wonderful open world games I’ve played in years.“;

The Guardian – 100: “An unrivaled feat of design and inventiveness”;’

GamesBeat – 100: “I’m happily exploring every inch of land and reveling in my discoveries, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon.“;

Game Informer – 100: “Elden Ring challenged me, captivated me and enthralled me, an unyielding deluge of discovery and boundless artistic vision“;

IGN – 100: “Elden Ring is a massive iteration of what From Software started with the Souls series, bringing its relentlessly challenging combat to an incredible open world that gives us the freedom to choose our own path.“;

VG 24/7 – 100: “It’s the culmination of years of refining the From Software formula, and thematically, this is a game that makes a statement: that you can buck industry trends even as you embrace them.”.

Adrenaline is already testing the game

The general opinion so far is that Elden Ring is an exceptional gamewhich evolves the principles shown by From Software in its previous games to a new level of quality. Adrenaline already has the game in hand and will soon publish a full analysis of this challenging adventure — in the meantime, you can check out our initial impressions.

Unfortunately, the game maintains From Software’s tradition of bringing its releases somewhat problematically to the PC. We tested the game on 22 graphics cards and 6 processors and we identified issues such as the frequent stutteringeven when more powerful GPUs are used — something that can change with the day 1 patch promised by the producer.



Elden Ring officially hits stores on February 25and publisher Bandai Namco has already released the pre-load digital versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. While those who play on consoles will have to wait until 0 am next Friday to play, those who have opted for computers will be able to check the game from 20 hours (in Brasília time) of the day 24.

