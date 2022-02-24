In Appeal to Russians, Zelensky Says Kremlin Approved Invasion of Ukraine and Putin Doesn’t Respond to Talk | World

In an emotional speech released on video and addressed to Russian citizens, Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said on Wednesday (23) that Russia approved an offensive against his country.

“I want to address all Russian citizens. Not as president. I address Russian citizens as a citizen of Ukraine,” Zelensky said, speaking in Russian. “There are more than 2000 km of common border between us. Your army is along that border now. Almost 200 soldiers. Thousands of military vehicles. Their leadership approved that they take a step forward, into the territory of another country,” he states.

Zelensky also said that he tried to call President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, but was not answered.

The Ukrainian has rejected accusations that Ukrainians are neo-Nazis, as they are called by the Putin government.

“You are being told that we are Nazis. How can a nation that gave 8 million lives to fight Nazism support it? How can I be a Nazi? Tell my grandfather about it,” Zelensky said. “He was, throughout the war, in the infantry of the Soviet army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine.”

“Are you telling you that we hate Russian culture? How can anyone hate culture? Any culture? Neighbors are always culturally enriched, but that doesn’t make them one, it doesn’t dissolve us in you,” said the Ukrainian president. “We’re different. But that’s no reason to be enemies.”

Earlier, the heads of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk and People’s Republic of Luhansk, Ukraine’s two breakaway regions recognized as independent by Moscow, formally asked Putin for help in repelling what they say are increasing aggression by Ukrainian forces, the spokesman said. Kremlin voice, Dmitry Peskov.

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has received letters of appeal from the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik and the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin,” Peskov said.

“Kiev continues to increase its military presence in the line of contact, while receiving comprehensive support, including military support, from the United States and other Western states. The Kiev regime is focused on resolving the conflict by force,” the appeal reads, according to Peskov.

“In view of the foregoing, the heads of the two republics, in connection with the current situation, as well as in order to avoid civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe, on the basis of articles 3 and 4 of the treaties of friendship, cooperation and assistance between the Russian Federation and the republics, ask the President of Russia to help repel the aggression of Ukraine’s armed forces and formations,” added Peskov.

The heads of the two breakaway regions allege that residents of the area are fleeing “due to the worsening situation and threats from Kiev”. “The actions of the Kiev regime testify to the unwillingness to end the war in Donbas,” the appeal said, according to Peskov.

Russia’s Parliament has already given consent for the deployment of Russian troops to foreign territory.

Earlier, the Russian-backed leader of the breakaway Donetsk region said he wanted to peacefully establish its borders with Ukraine, but reserved the right to ask “great Russia” for help.

Denis Pushilin said he was in favor of dialogue with Ukraine in the first instance. But he told a news conference that the situation in the protracted conflict had become critical and that separatists had accelerated a mobilization of forces, in which healthy men between the ages of 18 and 55 were called up to fight.

“We will win. With people like these, we will win. With a country like this, with great Russia, which we respect and value,” he said. “We have no right to lose, or even to doubt our victory.”

Russia’s recognition of the independence of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk was declared illegal by Western countries, which imposed new sanctions against Moscow.

