In controversial game, Flamengo beats Botafogo 3-1 in Cariocão

In another classic by Carioca Championship 2022O Flamengo won the Botafogo 3-1 in a rescheduled game for the eighth round and played at Estádio Nilton Santos on Wednesday night (23). Flamengo’s goals were scored by Pedro and Gabigol, still in the first half, and Arrascaeta, already in the final stage. Defender Léo Pereira, against, made Glorioso’s, already at 40 of the second half.

This was the 11th match with Pedro and Gabigol forming an attacking duo since the beginning, and the first in which both scored the net.

Despite the result, the duel was marked by controversy. The alvinegro team complained a lot about two shots in the first half. At 34, from an unmarked penalty after touching Pedro’s hand inside the red-black area. Then, from a foul committed by Gabigol in the play in which shirt 9 himself converted the second goal, already in the extra time of the initial stage.



















“An intense game, decided in the details. It was 1-0, we were in the game, there was a penalty for us that he didn’t give. He has the resource (VAR) and he doesn’t use it. Then there was this dubious move (lack of Gabigol on the second goal), we’ll see later”, complained midfielder Barreto, still at halftime. He got his third yellow card and is suspended for the game against Portuguese-RJSunday.

Dominant from start to finish, Flamengo “rented” the rival’s defense field – especially in the first half. In the end, the convincing victory in the classic calms the red-black fan, who still regrets the defeat in the Brazilian Supercup to Atlético-MGon penalties.



Situation in the table

With the result, Flamengo reaches 19 points, in second place against Cariocão, two points behind the leader Fluminense. Glorioso, on the other hand, was parked at 16 points, in fourth place.



next games

The two teams return to the field for the ninth round of the state of Rio next Sunday (27). At 16:00, Mengão faces the Resende on the same stage as this Wednesday’s classic, the Nilton Santos Stadium. Later, at 19:00, Botafogo measures forces with Portuguesa-RJ in Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador.







at high speed

As someone who was looking to give confidence to his fans, still feeling the recent loss of the Supercopa do Brasil to Atlético-MG, Flamengo started the classic at full speed. Playing loose and exchanging passes with speed, the team led by Paulo Sousa cornered Botafogo and opened the scoring with less than ten minutes.

The scorer of the goal was Pedro. Cast as a starter alongside Gabigol, the shirt 21 took advantage of Arrascaeta’s beautiful pass on the left and completed with a firm left-handed kick: 1-0 – it was his third in five games this season.

At 15′, once again Flamengo took advantage of the rival’s failure to mark. In the back of the alvinegra defense, Arrascaeta had room to almost expand. Arão stretched to Matheuzinho, who played for Gabigol to throw the Uruguayan. On his right foot, he was only stopped by the beam.

Botafogo didn’t arrive many times with danger, but in the 34th minute they complained about an unmarked penalty in Pedro’s touch with his hand inside the area after Matheus Nascimento deflected the first post.

Then, he would again complain about Gabigol’s lack in the move that gave rise to the second goal. At 49′, shirt 9 left his after counterattack and table with Lázaro: 2 to 0 Fla in the first half.



to close the account

Flamengo started the second stage with the same intensity. What was different was Glorioso’s posture, who created more chances and scored in the 14th minute, but the goal after a good move by Chay was annulled by the irregular position of Matheus Nascimento, who tried to touch the ball.





Four minutes later, Gabigol stamped the post of Gatito Fernández. Mengão’s third goal would come from Arrascaeta’s feet. In the 27th minute he received from Matheuzinho at the entrance of the area, cleared Barreto of the play and finished with no chance for Gatito.

Botafogo managed to decrease in the 40th minute and with the help of Leó Pereira. The Flamengo defender sent it to his own goal after the ball was raised in the area.

Botafogo was brave, tried to accelerate, but there was no more time for a reaction. End of game: 3 to 1 for Flamengo.



DATASHEET

Botafogo 3 x 1 Flamengo

Location: Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Date and time: Wednesday (23/2), at 20:00

Referee: Grazianni Macial Rocha

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa and Thayse Marques Foseca

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa

Audience: 11,909 paying (12,743 total)

Income: BRL 463,435.00

Goals: Pedro, at 8’/1st, Gabigol, at 49’/1st and Arrascaeta, at 27’/2nd (Flamengo); Leo Pereira [contra]at 40’/2nd (Botafogo)

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández; Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Silva (Vitor Marinho); Breno (Kayque), Barreto and Fabinho; Luiz Fernando (Erison), Chay and Matheus Nascimento. Coach: Lúcio Flávio (interim)

FLAMENGO: Hugo; Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz (Filipe Luís) and Léo Pereira; Matheuzinho, Arão (Gomes), Arrascaeta (Marinho), Andreas Pereira and Lázaro (Vitinho); Gabigol and Pedro (Bruno Henrique). Coach: Paulo Souza



See five good reasons to follow Paulistão this Sunday (27) on Record TV



