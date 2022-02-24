In Salvador, ex-The Voice gives birth to quadruplets in natural pregnancy

A thousand diapers a month. School, food, clothes, toys and, above all, love multiplied by four. That’s what ex-The Voice singer Lia Gondin and her husband Fernando Rosa will experience for the rest of their lives after becoming parents to quadruplets.

João Rafael, Pedro Hugo, Ananda and Valentina were born at 6:07 pm this Wednesday (23) in the maternity ward of the Aliança hospital, in Salvador. The quartet was the result of a natural pregnancy — without resorting to artificial insemination — turning this birth into a rare case.

“When we found out for the first time that they were going to be quadruplets, it was a big scare”, says Fernando Rosa. “But that only lasted two days. Then we realized how blessed we are. So many people try to have children and can’t and we get four at once.”

The quadruplets will be the first children of the couple, who have been together for 21 years. Fernando and Lia have always chosen not to be parents because of their routine — they both spend a lot of time traveling, because she is a singer and he works in the production of Cláudia Leitte.

With the pandemic, however, the two had a long period at home and decided to take advantage of the space to fulfill this dream. It was a year of trying until Lia finally got pregnant.

“We even thought there was some kind of problem. However, we did all the tests and the doctors said everything was fine. So we kept trying”, remembers Dad.

Photo: Personal Collection

Discovery of the quadruplets

At first, when Lia found out she was pregnant, it was a celebration. A short time later, she consulted with the gynecologist who, in the ultrasound, saw the possibility of being twins – only two. More celebration.

The quartet was only discovered when Lia was examined on a more advanced device. “On the very first day we listened to the hearts of our four children”, recalls Fernando.

The twins are quadrivitelline. In other words, they are not identical and each one was formed in a different egg naturally generated by Lia. “And I, good at aiming, hit all four”, jokes the children’s father.

The four babies were born healthy and are doing well. Now Fernando plans the future with his offspring. “Fortunately we have a very large support network. Four grandparents, our brothers and eight godparents to help with the creation. We are very happy”, celebrates Fernando.