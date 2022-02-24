in search of the “zero error statement”

I remind you that, within the same period, which should be from March 3 to April 29, the declarations of end of estate and the declaration of definitive departure from the country must also be delivered. The latter have their own rules, which are not the focus of our conversation.

For the taxpayer and, consequently, for accounting professionals, the great challenge is to deliver the statement, in addition to being timely, without errors and omissions. In other words, escape from the dreaded fine mesh, as the press says. It is the relentless pursuit of the “zero error statement”.

Since I retired from my almost 30 years in the Federal Revenue Service and decided to continue working with the Individual Income Tax, in a way that is consistent with what I have always defended in more than 20 years of on-site tax duty and more than 25 years of experience in the area, I defend this search, which is great for the declarant and for the tax authorities. Eliminates rework and avoids existing penalties due to errors and omissions.

But how to achieve this total quality in the delivery of the declaration? I understand that most of the errors and omissions result from the declarant’s disorganization, much more than from the technical difficulty in filling out and delivering the declaration.

by stages

There is a lack of a better understanding of how the Personal Income Tax works. At first, we need to clearly understand the taxable event of the Individual Income Tax, which, in the “legal language”, we call “complex or complex taxable event”, that is, it does not occur instantly, but occurs continuously, from the 1st from January to December 31 of each year.

The second issue is the prevalence of the so-called “cash regime”, which determines that what counts for the Individual Income Tax are the effective payments and receipts. This helps to understand why I should declare an asset even if it is not registered with the competent bodies.

I cite as an example the acquisition of a property by a private instrument not registered with the competent notary. If there was the acquisition and partial or full payment of the amount, this asset must immediately enter our patrimony, regardless of any other measure or registration.

Therefore, it is essential to understand that the Individual Income Tax must be the object of attention throughout the year, and not just in March and April, when we fulfill the accessory obligation to deliver the declaration.

As payments are made, rents are earned, assets and rights are sold or acquired, investments are made or redeemed, we have to attach the documentation and, in specific cases where the legislation so determines, calculate and collect any tax assessed, as in the case of capital gains in general and gains obtained in variable income. Once this is done, the risk of any pending declaration is greatly reduced.

Another issue worth mentioning is that mesh does not necessarily mean error or omission on the part of the declarant. In many cases, it arises only from the need to prove to the tax authorities what has been reported.

Therefore, I insist that only information on which I have sufficient supporting documentation to prove the declaration should be part of the declaration.

And, in this line, although the delivery of the declaration indicates that we have fulfilled our tax obligation, it is essential to monitor the occurrences in the processing of the document delivered.

Acting in this way, I minimize the risk of assessment by the tax authorities, which, as it is an assessment by homologation, can review and record any discrepancies found for a period of 5 years, while the statute of limitations does not occur.

Thus, having identified that the declaration is in the loop, it is essential, while there is still spontaneity, that is, while there is no tax procedure initiated, to correct errors and omissions or, if applicable, to present the supporting documentation of what was declared.

Today, for accounting professionals, there are tools that monitor the statements, and for the end user, that is, for the declarant, it is possible to register their mobile device to receive information related to the processing of the delivered statement.

And before concluding, I would like to remind you that, as the Federal Revenue Service, after meeting the priorities arising from the law, releases the refund lots in strict order of delivery, there is an effort on the part of those who have tax refunds to deliver right away in the first moments of the deadline.

This is fundamental, but more important than delivering it right away is delivering the statement without errors or omissions. If the delivery takes place at the beginning of the term and there is a need for a rectifier to correct any errors or omissions, for the purposes of the delivery and refund date, the date of the last rectifier is the one that prevails.

Be careful, be careful.