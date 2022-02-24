In support of Russia, China accuses US of adopting “immoral and irresponsible” posture

posted on 02/24/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Aligned with Russia, with which it recently celebrated ties of boundless friendship, China yesterday strongly criticized Washington’s role in the Ukrainian crisis, accusing the Joe Biden administration of fueling tensions in Eastern Europe after announcing punishments against Moscow. “The key question is what role the United States plays. Someone who adds fuel to the fire and accuses others is immoral and irresponsible,” said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

The fear of a military escalation at the doors of the European Union (EU) is growing. Faced with the threat of a Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Parliament approved, by a large majority, the declaration of a national state of emergency. The measure, proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, was voted on hours after Moscow began the evacuation of its diplomatic personnel in Kiev and a new American warning about the imminence of a general Russian offensive against the former Soviet republic.

In the past two days, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries have adopted measures against Moscow, aimed mainly at banks, oligarchs and deputies, in response to the recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. The most striking was Berlin’s decision to freeze the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Once completed, it would increase the flow of energy from Russia to Germany.

Yesterday, Joe Biden also announced actions against the company responsible for operating the pipeline. Russia, for its part, promised a vigorous reaction to the American offensive. “Let there be no doubt: there will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for the United States,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Although he still says he is open to negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised he will not give in to his demands in the crisis. “The interests and security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us,” the Kremlin leader declared in a short televised speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day. “Our country is always open to a direct and honest dialogue to find diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems,” he said.





unfoldings

With the support of Moscow, Chinese diplomacy yesterday went in the opposite direction of the moderation shown by Beijing on Monday, when it asked the parties to give “signs of restraint”. Hua Chunying also criticized the Americans and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for deploying offensive weapons near Russia.

“The United States doesn’t stop selling weapons to Ukraine, increasing tension and creating panic”, he criticized, then asking if “they have ever thought about the consequences of cornering a great power”. Responding to a question about whether China could impose punishments on Russia, Hua added that “they have never been an effective means of solving problems.”

Western powers estimate that Russia, which has concentrated around 150,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, could launch a military offensive against the entire country at any time. A senior US government official yesterday pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “as prepared as it is possible to be” for a full-scale invasion, with “about 100%” of the necessary military forces already in position. .

With the escalation of tensions, the secretary general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, emphasized that the moment is of great danger for the world. During the opening of the General Assembly, he pointed out that recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk violates the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On the front, the resumption of fighting between the army and separatists continued yesterday. One Ukrainian soldier was killed in a bombing and another was wounded, according to the army. “They started shooting harder,” said Dmitri Maksimenko, a miner from Krasnogorivka, a town close to the Ukrainian frontline. Lugansk separatists in turn announced the death of a fighter and a civilian overnight.

Ukrainian Chancellor Dmytro Kuleba called on the United Nations for “concrete and rapid” measures to contain the situation. “The start of a full-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it,” he warned, emphasizing: “We want peace!”

With the state of emergency, Ukrainian regional authorities will be able to strengthen security measures, imposing, for example, stricter identity controls. The measure will apply to the entire territory, with the exception of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. “The situation is difficult, but it remains under our control,” said Ukrainian Security and Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

As a precaution against an invasion, the Ukrainian government mobilized reservists aged 18 to 60 and asked citizens in Russia — around three million people, by some estimates — to leave the country “immediately.”

In this context of tension, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Mykailo Fyodorov, reported that the country was suffering a new mass cyber attack against its official websites. A large-scale offensive against Ukraine’s strategic infrastructure is one of the scenarios mentioned as a harbinger of a military offensive.

Pope asks for moderation

Pope Francis lamented yesterday the “increasingly worrying” situation in Ukraine, which puts “the peace of all” at risk, at a time when fears of a military escalation on the part of Russia mount. “I ask all the parties involved to refrain from carrying out actions that could cause even more suffering in the peoples,” the pontiff said after his weekly audience. Francis launched an appeal “to all those with political responsibilities to make a serious examination of conscience before God, who is a God of peace and not of war”, noting that Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, will be “a day of fasting and prayer for peace” in Ukraine. “May the Queen of Peace save the world from madness

of the war”, he asked.