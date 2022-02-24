Income Tax 2022: delivery deadline runs from March 7 to April 29, informs Revenue | Income tax

The Federal Revenue informed this Thursday (24) that the deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax declaration 2022 (base year 2021) starts at 8am on March 7th and runs until 11:59pm on April 29th .

With this, after two years of extended term, due to the pandemic, the Income Tax returns to the traditional deadline for delivery, that is, between the beginning of March and the end of April. In 2020, the deadline ended in June and, last year, in May.

The expectation of the IRS is receive 34.1 million statementsthe same number of documents received in 2021.

Those who deliver in the first days of the deadline are more likely to enter in the first refund lots. The experts’ recommendation is anticipate and separate the documents as soon as possibleto ensure the best refund or lowest payment and minimizing the risks of fine mesh.

See the list of key documents to gather

In 2022, the Income Tax completes 100 years amid a debate on deeper changes to the rules, such as correction of the table for individuals, limitation of discounts, taxation of profits and dividends and reduction of rates for companies.

Timeline with the main facts and curiosities of the IR

The Income Tax table has not been updated since 2015. According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco Nacional), the accumulated lag of the table reaches 134.52%. The percentage is calculated considering the accumulated inflation from 1996 to 2021.

See tips for filing your 2022 income tax

IT’S obliged to declare income tax in 2022:

who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return;

in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return; taxpayers who received income that is exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source whose sum exceeded R$ 40 thousand last year;

whose sum exceeded R$ 40 thousand last year; who obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights subject to the levy of the tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

subject to the levy of the tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges; who had capital gain tax exemption in the sale of residential properties, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days;

in the sale of residential properties, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days; who had, in 2021, gross revenue in an amount greater than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activity;

in rural activity; who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$ 300 thousand;

including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$ 300 thousand; who passed to resident status in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021.

Completion and delivery of the declaration

Both the completion and delivery of the declaration must be done through the program that generates the Income Tax 2022, referring to the base year 2021.

According to the IRS, both the generator program and the application will only be available on March 7, the first day of delivery of the IR 2022.

pre-filled declaration

THE pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. This type of declaration, according to the IRS, already contains a lot of useful information that makes it easier to fill out.

Since last year, the modality has been available to taxpayers who have a gov.br account (acesso.gov.br), in addition to those who have a digital certificate. To gain access in 2022, the taxpayer must have gold or silver level accounts.

According to the Federal Revenue, will be available five batches of refund this yearin the days: