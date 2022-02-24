Income Tax 2022: delivery time delayed

The Income Tax 2022 deadline will be one week shorter because the declaration program was delayed by the standard operation of the IRS officials. The information is from the National Sindifisco (Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service). And the union says there is still a risk of further delays and technical problems (bugs). The Federal Revenue announced this Thursday (24) the rules of the IR, revealing that the term would only start on March 7, unlike other years, when the start on March 1 or 2. The IRS also blamed employee movement for the delay.

“There is an unprecedented mobilization of servers, and this directly impacted the team that develops the declaration program”, said auditor Marcus Dantas, representative of Sindifisco’s national mobilization command. “If the government does not manifest itself, we may cause further delays. This program may even come with a series of bugs [erros]”, he declared.

Dantas also stated that the launch of the IR declaration program by the Revenue is preceded by a series of tests to correct errors. These tests are performed by IRS auditors.

According to him, because of the mobilization, many servers gave up carrying out tests to identify errors. There are also servants who have handed over leadership positions.

“This program needs updates and reliability tests. And hundreds of auditors that used to do that aren’t doing it anymore,” said Dantas. “Eventually, we’re imagining he’s going to have a lot of trouble.”

IRS did not comment

The IRS was questioned by the UOL about the possibility of a longer delay in the launch of the program, scheduled for March 7, and about the possible occurrence of errors. The agency did not respond as of the publication of this report.

Since December last year, IRS employees have been demanding the regulation of a 2017 category bonus. For this, they promote standard operation in various sectors of the agency, delaying projects such as the IR.

The regulation of the bonus, in practice, will mean an increase in the remuneration of auditors – one of the highest paid classes among federal civil servants. The remuneration of a tax auditor today ranges from R$21,029.09 (initial) to R$30,303.62 (top of career).