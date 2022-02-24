Income Tax 2022: what deadline to declare

The IRS announced this Thursday the rules and schedule for the delivery of the 2022 Income Tax. The deadline for delivery will start a little later this year, on March 7th. This is a delay compared to the last few years. The declaration traditionally starts between March 1st and 2nd. In practice, taxpayers will have one week less to complete and deliver the document.

This time, the Revenue will not release the filling program in advance. It will also be available for download only from the 7th. The last day to send the declaration will be April 29th.

As there was no correction in the taxation table, the amounts and situations that force a person to make the declaration remain practically the same compared to last year. You remain obliged to declare this year who earned more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. See below all the situations that oblige you to make the IR 2021. All you have to do is fit into one of them.

Anyone who misses the deadline for submitting the document will have to pay a fine of 1% per month on the tax due, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax due.

The IRS expects to receive 34.1 million IR 2022 statements. In 2021, 34.168 million statements were delivered.

Who is required to declare

If you fit in at least one of the situations below, you are required to deliver the IR 2022 statement. Just fit in any of the situations, it doesn’t have to be in all.

Received more than R$ 28,559.70 of taxable income in the year (salary, retirement or rents, for example); or

Earned more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (such as labor compensation or savings income); or

Earned from the sale of goods (house, for example); or

Bought or sold shares on the Stock Exchange; or

Received more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities (agriculture, for example) or have rural losses to be compensated in calendar year 2021 or in the coming years; or

He owned assets worth more than R$300,000; or

He moved to Brazil in any month of 2021 and stayed here until December 31; or

Sold a property and bought another within 180 days, using the IR exemption at the time of sale.

Refund will begin to be paid at the end of May

The refund calendar will start at the end of May and will be divided into five lots.

The first batch will be paid on May 31st. The other lots will be paid on June 30, July 29, August 31 and September 30.

It is worth remembering that the refund follows a delivery queue, that is, the taxpayer who delivers before, receives first. Only the Elderly, people with disabilities and teachers have preference in payment, that is, they receive before other taxpayers.

Limits for deductions remain the same as in 2021

There have also been no changes from previous years in the expenses that can be claimed to help reduce the tax payable or increase the refund.

The values ​​for the discounts allowed remain the same:

Deduction per dependent : R$ 2,275.08 per person, with no limit on the number of dependents, as long as the rules of the Revenue for dependents are met;

: R$ 2,275.08 per person, with no limit on the number of dependents, as long as the rules of the Revenue for dependents are met; Education expenses: up to a maximum of R$ 3,561.50 per person in the year; Expenses from the taxpayer, dependents and child support are accepted;

up to a maximum of R$ 3,561.50 per person in the year; Expenses from the taxpayer, dependents and child support are accepted; Health expenses: there is no value limit, but they must be duly proven by invoices and receipts.

Pre-filled declaration will be released on the 15th

The IRS will make the pre-filled declaration available from March 15th. This type of declaration already contains a lot of information to speed up the completion of the document.

To access the pre-filled version, the taxpayer must have a password to access government websites (gov.br) at the “silver” or “gold” level, or have a digital certificate.

How to choose between full or simplified model?

Anyone who has dependents, spent on health, paid for school last year, or invested in a PGBL-type pension plan must report all these expenses in the statement.

The declaration filling program automatically shows the taxpayer which is the most advantageous tax option, whether the simplified or the complete model.

In the simplified model, a standard discount of 20% is applied, up to a limit of BRL 16,754.34. The complete model, on the other hand, allows the use of legal deductions to reduce the amount of tax payable or increase the refund.

If in doubt, fill in all fields in the declaration. In the end, the program will tell you which option is most advantageous.

Companies and banks must submit reports by February 28

Companies and banks must make their earnings reports available to employees by February 28. The income report is an essential document for completing the declaration

CPF is mandatory for all dependents

Since 2019, the Federal Revenue requires that the taxpayer inform the CPF of all dependents and children, including newborns. The requirement remains valid in IR 2022.