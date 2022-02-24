Intergalactic ‘Ménage’: Hubble telescope captures the merger of three galaxies – 02/23/2022

The Hubble Space Telescope captured an epic scene: three galaxies in a process of merging to become one. Called IC 2431, the object is 681 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cancer.

In the image, you can see the Universe-forming chaos: a thick cloud of dust (which darkens the center), the elements and colors of the three galaxies (already distorted by gravitational interactions), and bright spirals of star formation.

This is what happens when two or more galaxies collide: their enormous gravitational forces slowly pull and tear each other, forming a new object called a “merger”, according to information from NASA.

It’s a common process in the universe, and large galaxies — including our Milky Way — owe their size to violent mergers like the one detected by NASA.

However, it’s not really destructive. Mergers are more about creation: stars continue to form amidst the turmoil, as gases from galaxies collide and condense. The most active areas, with forming material, are in the middle of the merger — but we were unable to see them in the image, due to the dust mass.

Existing stars will also survive the collision largely unscathed; the gravitational tug of war between the three galaxies will distort the orbital paths of many of them, but there is so much space that few stars should collide.

intergalactic census

Studying mergers can help astronomers better understand the Milky Way’s past and future. It is thought to have devoured more than a dozen galaxies in the last 12 billion years — and now appears to be on its way to combining with neighboring Andromeda in about 4.5 billion years.

The merger will totally alter the night sky over Earth, but will likely leave the Solar System unharmed, according to the US space agency.

The triple merger photo on IC 2431 comes from a series of Hubble observations to investigate strange and incredible galaxies located by the “Galaxy Zoo” (Zoo Gems), one of the oldest and largest citizen science astronomy projects.

Its first mission was to carry out a kind of collaborative galactic census, with the participation of more than 100,000 volunteers around the world, to classify about 900,000 galaxies, mergers and supernovae, which had never been examined. It would take a professional astronomer years to do the same job.