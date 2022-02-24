IPCA-15: readjustment of school fees weighs, and inflation preview stands at 0.99% in February, the highest rate for the month since 2016 | Economy

The Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, stood at 0.99% in February after having registered a rate of 0.58% in January, as announced this Wednesday (23) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the highest rate for a month of February since 2016, when it stood at 1.42%, according to the institute.

In 12 months, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 10.76%, above the 10.20% of the previous 12 months, and the highest since February 2016. Year-to-date, the increase is 1.58%.

Education pushed up inflation

According to the IBGE, the greatest influence of growth – and the highest rate among the groups surveyed – came from education. The segment’s inflation stood at 5.64% in the month’s preview, accounting for 0.32 percentage point of the February IPCA-15.

Within the group, the biggest variations came from:

elementary school: 8.03%

preschool: 7.55%

high school: 7.46%

day care: 6.47%

higher education: 5.90%

technical course: 4.40%

graduate: 2.93%

Food continues to rise

From January to February, the rise in food prices accelerated again, going from 0.97% to 1.20%. The biggest increases came from some tubers, roots and vegetables, such as carrots (49.31%) and potatoes (20.15%).

Ground coffee, up 2.71%, fruits (+1.75%) and meats (-1.11%) continued to weigh heavily on consumers’ pockets.

Fuels follow outside the rank of ‘villain’

In the transport group, where the increase was 0.87% in February, fuels showed stability in February. Despite the 3.78% rise in diesel, gasoline rose much less (0.15%), while the declines in ethanol (-1.98%) and vehicle gas (-0.36%) contained the indicator.

The highlights in the month came from own vehicles (2.01%): new cars (2.64%), motorcycles (2.19%) and used cars (2.10%).

Analysts have assessed that inflation tends to remain above 10% for a few more months. Despite the dollar’s fall in recent weeks, higher commodity prices, especially oil, put pressure on an inflationary scenario that is still uncomfortable..

Inflation, fuels, exports: understand the impacts of the crisis in Ukraine for the Brazilian economy

In 2021, official inflation was 10.06%, the highest since 2015.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, recently assessed that the peak of inflation should be reached in April and May, with a subsequent fall “a little faster”.

The market forecast for 2022 closed inflation is at 5.56%. As a result, the target system ceiling is expected to burst for the second year in a row. The central target for this year’s IPCA is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The objective was set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve this, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, which is currently at 10.75% per year. Analysts forecast a Selic rate of 12.25% per year by the end of 2022.

For 2023, the financial market maintains its inflation estimate at 3.50%. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.