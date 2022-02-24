IPCA-15: readjustment of school fees weighs, and inflation preview stands at 0.99% in February, the highest rate for the month since 2016 | Economy

The Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, stood at 0.99% in Februaryafter having registered a rate of 0.58% in January, as announced this Wednesday (23) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the highest rate for a month of February since 2016, when it stood at 1.42%, according to the institute.

In 12 months, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 10.76%, above the 10.20% of the previous 12 months, and the highest since February 2016. Year-to-date, the increase is 1.58%.

Education pushed up inflation

According to the IBGE, the greatest influence of growth – and the highest rate among the groups surveyed – came from education. The segment’s inflation stood at 5.64% in the month’s preview, accounting for 0.32 percentage point of the February IPCA-15.

Within the group, the biggest variations came from:

  • elementary school: 8.03%
  • preschool: 7.55%
  • high school: 7.46%
  • day care: 6.47%
  • higher education: 5.90%
  • technical course: 4.40%
  • graduate: 2.93%

Food continues to rise

From January to February, the rise in food prices accelerated again, going from 0.97% to 1.20%. The biggest increases came from some tubers, roots and vegetables, such as carrots (49.31%) and potatoes (20.15%).

Ground coffee, up 2.71%, fruits (+1.75%) and meats (-1.11%) continued to weigh heavily on consumers’ pockets.

Fuels follow outside the rank of ‘villain’

In the transport group, where the increase was 0.87% in February, fuels showed stability in February. Despite the 3.78% rise in diesel, gasoline rose much less (0.15%), while the declines in ethanol (-1.98%) and vehicle gas (-0.36%) contained the indicator.

The highlights in the month came from own vehicles (2.01%): new cars (2.64%), motorcycles (2.19%) and used cars (2.10%).

Analysts have assessed that inflation tends to remain above 10% for a few more months. Despite the dollar’s fall in recent weeks, higher commodity prices, especially oil, put pressure on an inflationary scenario that is still uncomfortable..

In 2021, official inflation was 10.06%, the highest since 2015.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, recently assessed that the peak of inflation should be reached in April and May, with a subsequent fall “a little faster”.

The market forecast for 2022 closed inflation is at 5.56%. As a result, the target system ceiling is expected to burst for the second year in a row. The central target for this year’s IPCA is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The objective was set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve this, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, which is currently at 10.75% per year. Analysts forecast a Selic rate of 12.25% per year by the end of 2022.

For 2023, the financial market maintains its inflation estimate at 3.50%. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

