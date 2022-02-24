iPhone 13 Pro beats Galaxy S22 Ultra in camera test | Cell phone

In the experiment, the Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 131 points, enough to only occupy the 14th position in the overall ranking. The iPhone 13 Pro scored 137 points, occupying fourth place. It is worth mentioning that this analysis was done with a Samsung cell phone equipped with an Exynos 2200 processor. The model for sale in Brazil has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

O DXOMark concluded that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has as main advantages the quality of the photos with blurred background, the white balance in the images and the pleasant colors both in normal exposure and in zoom mode. In video recording, the device has fast and smooth autofocus, good video stabilization when walking and suitable skin tone as its main highlights.

Already as negative points, the S22 Ultra has slow autofocus and noise in photos in bright environments. There is also loss of detail in dark parts of photographs with HDR turned on, as well as unstable white balance in low-light video recordings. According to DXOMarkanother weak point of the device is the recordings made on the move, which lose sharpness.

2 of 3 Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quadruple set of cameras on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quadruple set of cameras on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s rear camera is made up of a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. The phone can shoot in 8K resolution with up to 24 frames per second.

The iPhone 13 Pro had the following characteristics highlighted in its test: pleasant colors and high image quality in all photographic situations, good performance in photos and videos in the selfie format, with good details in very bright environments and indoors as well. .

3 of 3 iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the smartphones that are in front of the S22 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the smartphones that are in front of the S22 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The negative aspects of the Apple device’s camera include little detail in long-range photos, in addition to an unnatural skin tone, and some noise in certain selfie-format photos.

The top five places in the DXOmark ranking are occupied by the Huawei P50 Pro with 144 points, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 143 points, and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ with its 139 points. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

With information from DXOmark (1/two)