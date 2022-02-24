IPVA exemption for PCD cars is approved in SP with a ceiling of R$70 thousand

In legal dispute since the end of 2020, IPVA collection for PCD (Disabled Persons) cars is suspended for 2022 by Sefaz (São Paulo Department of Finance and Planning). The decision vetoed State Law 17.293/20, which restricted the benefit only to people with severe disabilities, causing the rest of the public to pay the tax again this year.

So starting this month, the Government of São Paulo suspended the charge for owners who already had the exemption between 2020 and 2021. The decree encompasses, according to law 17.473/21, people with long-term physical, mental, intellectual and autistic disabilities.

However, it is worth remembering that the approval of the exemption is based on the old ceiling of R$ 70 thousand reais. Thus, if the value of the vehicle exceeds this mark, the person responsible must pay on top of the difference. In fact, it’s good to keep an eye out to know which steps to take, as the new conditions, which are part of decree n° 66.460/22, will start to take effect in the next few days.

How to guarantee exemption?

According to Sefaz, to apply for the benefit it is necessary for the owner to file the request in the Vehicle System (SIVEI) of the Department of Finance and Planning. The deadline is July 31st.

All documents required by law must be attached to the application, which is available on the official website. After submitting the request, the analysis will be carried out and, if approved, the exemption is already guaranteed. However, if the request is not accepted, the person responsible will have a period of 30 days to make the payment, without penalty or interest. During the process, the IPVA remains suspended.

Among the requirements is the biopsychosocial assessment report, a study that verifies the cause of the evolution of the disability. However, while this is not regulated, the expert report will also be required, which serves to prove the degree between moderate, severe or very serious. In addition, it also assesses the autism spectrum.

According to the information, a step-by-step guide on how to request these documents will soon be released.

remember the case

In October 2020, the São Paulo Legislative Assembly approved Bill 529/2020, which determined that only adapted cars would be exempt from IPVA. After an explosion in the license plates of these models, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced changes in the sales policy of PCD cars. At the same time, the market stopped offering vehicles of the modality within the old ceiling of R$ 70 thousand.

Until December 2020, the cars for PCD remained tax-exempt. However, at the beginning of 2021, the State Law 17.293/20 started to restrict the benefit only to people with severe disabilities. Then, an injunction in court prohibited the charge to the public. However, it was valid until the end of last year. For this reason, the São Paulo Finance and Planning Department announced that these vehicles would, therefore, be pay the tax from 2022.

With the end of validity of the injunction, about 80% of PCD car owners would have to pay the IPVA. But now, the exemption has been approved for 2022, returning with the benefit to the modality in general.

