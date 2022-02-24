Is PIS deposited directly into the Caixa account? What time does it fall?

The salary allowance Social Integration Program (PIS) it is a right of workers with a formal contract who receive up to two minimum wages and who worked at least 30 days in the base year. What many don’t know is how to access money. For example, how is PIS received?

First of all, it is important to know that only those who have been registered for at least 5 years have access to PIS. The amount paid for the salary bonus is a maximum of one minimum wage. And the calculation is made according to the number of months worked in the reference year.

Receipt of PIS

Workers who have accounts at Caixa Econômica Federal, whether current or savings, must receive the money automatically. In addition, those who have a citizen’s card can withdraw at any ATM, as well as at lottery and Caixa Aqui correspondents. In these cases, the password must be provided.

Also according to Caixa, those who are not customers can receive the money through Digital Social Savings or through the Caixa Tem app.

In addition, workers who do not have a Caixa account or a citizen’s card must look for a Caixa branch to receive PIS.

In face-to-face service, it is important to present documents such as an identity card or driver’s license (CNH). Payment of PIS began on February 8 and more than 22 million workers are expected to receive the benefit.

If the worker has not yet received the automatic payment, it is important to check that all the information provided is correct. If yes, the other option is to understand the error through the service portal on the phone 0800 726 0207.

Remembering that the PIS payment calendar follows the worker’s birthday month. And the value of receiving PIS ranges from R$ 101.00 for those who worked one month in the base year to R$ 1,212.00 for those who completed the 12 months.