Kiev sounds emergency siren, population takes refuge from Russian attack in bunkers – International

The city hall of Kiev, capital of Ukraine, triggered the emergency siren in the city after Russian Air Force bombings against military targets in the city and . The population is currently divided between staying at home, as instructed by the city hall, or heading to subway stations that function as bunkers.

Today used to protect itself from Moscow, the bunker stations were built by the former Soviet Union during the Cold War period, when Ukraine was one of its socialist republics.

Women and children are at the stations with bags of food and suitcases of clothes. The atmosphere on the streets is one of rush and apprehension, although some go about their daily activities.

According to the Estadãothe Brazilian embassy in Ukraine is negotiating with Itamaraty about plans to withdraw Brazilians from Kiev.

Russian attack on Ukraine

THE Russiaattacked the Ukraine this Thursday, 24, with bombings against military targets in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities in the center and east of the country after the president Vladimir Putin, to have authorized a military operation in the separatist enclaves in the east of the country, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Explosions were also recorded in the port cities of Kiev and Mariupol. Early in the morning, local time, anti-aircraft sirens sounded over the cities of Kiev and Lviv, a rare sight in Europe since the end of World War II.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops have landed in Odessa and Crimea while others are crossing the border into Kharkiv. Ukraine’s state emergency service says attacks have been launched against 10 Ukrainian regions, mainly in the east and south of the country. At least seven “powerful” air strikes on Vasilkovsky airport outside Kiev, where Ukraine’s military fighter-bombers are held.

On land, on Ukraine’s border with Belarus, Russian tanks were seen crossing the northern border, according to the Ukrainian border guard. Russia has 30,000 men in the neighboring country and Kiev is about 150 km from the border. In the east, Russian-backed separatists said they had launched an offensive in the Ukrainian-held town of Shchastia in Luhansk Province, Russian news agency Interfax said.