Know the main symptoms of diabetes

Taking care of health and paying attention to the smallest signs of the body is a way to prevent diseases and prolong life. Thus, knowing the symptoms of diabetes, the main disease that affects Brazilians and kills millions of people around the world, is essential to maintain quality of life.

Some of the main symptoms are thirst, dizziness, excessive urination and weight loss. However, they may vary according to each patient’s type of diabetes. While type 1 diabetes is more related to genetic factors, type 2 diabetes is related to poor diet and usually appears from the age of forty.

In this context, when there are cases of diabetes in the family, it is important to take the fasting blood glucose test annually to monitor blood sugar levels. Or even, if you are experiencing symptoms, seek medical evaluation. So, follow some of the main symptoms of the disease.

Main symptoms of diabetes

Excessive hunger and tiredness

As the main source of energy, sugar, is not being used well by the cells affected by diabetes, people begin to feel hungry and excessively tired, even after eating.

Precisely because of excess hunger, accompanied by fatigue and imbalance in the body of those who suffer from this disease, weight fluctuation is quite common. It is often possible to see people who lose weight easily and suddenly because of diabetes.

Excess glucose causes the lens of the eye to enlarge, changing its shape and flexibility. This makes the person with diabetes feel blurry.

Thirst and urge to go to the bathroom constantly

People with diabetes tend to feel very thirsty because the cells cannot absorb sugar in the desired way, and so it ends up accumulating in the bloodstream. The kidneys then need to work faster to eliminate all the unprocessed sugar. Faced with this, people tend to feel more thirsty and urge to urinate.

It is worth remembering that these symptoms are quite general, and they can vary according to the type of diabetes presented by the patient. In cases of type 1 diabetes, for example, irritability and mood swings can also be considered symptoms.

Therefore, if you have any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor and perform a blood glucose and fasting test.