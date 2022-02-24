Lara takes Barbara’s foot and gains an unexpected ally · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andréia Horta) will try to visit Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in the hospital after he is stabbed. However, she will be shunned by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), who will make her frustration clear at seeing her there. After all the humiliation, the cook will gain unexpected support: Teodoro (Fernando Eiras), brother of Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (24) Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will be shocked to come face to face with her husband’s lover.

“I can’t believe that, at a time like this, you have the audacity to come here… It’s amazing how at this time everyone keeps an eye on what can lead to this kind of situation”, mocks the arrogant.

Elenice will also enter the tram of humiliation until the moment when Noca (Marieta Severo) decides to defend her granddaughter. “You don’t owe these people anything and you’re not even here in a clandestine situation. You’re Renato’s girlfriend and you have the right to know about him”, the veteran will emphasize.

Sympathetic to the girl’s suffering, Teodoro will apologize for his sister’s behavior and promise to help her get details about the health status of Cauã Reymond’s character.

“I wanted to apologize for my sister’s behavior. I’m Elenice’s brother, and even though in a situation like this, she may have lost control, of course it’s her right to know the news. And if I can help… “, he will say.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

