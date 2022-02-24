Linn da Quebrada vents to Jessilane about Lucas’ comment: ‘It’s not how I like to be treated, it’s how I deserve to be treated’ | real time

During the Festa do Líder at BBB 22, Linn da Quebrada vents to Jessilane about Lucas’ behavior. According to the sister, he made a comment that “pissed her off too much”. The biologist asks what the capixaba did and the singer explains the situation:

“Lucas went to call Natalia and I and said ‘you two’. I’m serious.”

“But he used the term ‘two’ for you and Nat. I think he didn’t mean to. Was he really on purpose?”, argues Jessilane. Linn counters: “It wasn’t on purpose. But if it were you and Nat, would he say ‘you two’?”

“Maybe he could have spoken. I don’t know. Sometimes I’ll say something… I’m trying to lighten up the situation”, explains Jessilane. But the singer doesn’t seem to like it: “You’re making it easy for Lucas, you’re not making it easy for me.”

“Have you ever seen him treating you in any other way than how you like to be treated?”, asks the biologist. “It’s not how I like to be treated, it’s how I deserve to be treated”counters Linn.

Jessilane apologizes and repeats the question, correcting herself: “Has he ever treated you like this?”

Linn da Quebrada shakes her head indicating no. The biologist continues: “I’m going to take back everything I’ve said so far and I’m going to say something now. If you believe he did, in fact, because of you… Call him in for a chat.”

1 of 1 BBB22 – 24-02-2022 – 01:59:57 — Photo: Linn da Quebrada vents to Jessilane about Lucas’ comment BBB22 – 2022-02-24 – 01:59:57 — Photo: Linn da Quebrada vents to Jessilane about Lucas’ comment