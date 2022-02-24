Localiza (RENT3) sees an impact in the 1st quarter with the receipt of new cars, while the increase in robberies worries; stock falls after swing

Two points, which affected Localiza’s margins and costs (RENT3) in 2021, were widely discussed in the conference call with market analysts that the company held this Wednesday (23), after the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

After the results, the shares were down: RENT3 was down 4.29%, at R$ 58.94, at 14:45 (Brasília time).

At the opening of the virtual event, Bruno Lasansky, CEO of Localiza, highlighted that, last year, the availability of zero kilometer vehicles continued to be impacted by the unfolding of the pandemic and the lack of inputs, mainly semiconductors. In addition, car theft and delinquency costs were impacted in the second half of 2021.

Regarding the car theft item, Rodrigo Tavares, Localiza’s CFO, reported that the company has taken steps to reduce it. According to him, the recognition criterion was changed to open an occurrence, having been more rigorous with this process. “Now, you don’t wait more than 30 days to put the car at risk,” he said.

Among the measures adopted are greater monitoring of the fleet and more refined customer credit scores. “We started to deny reservations to high-risk clients”, he said.

According to the CFO, December has already reduced this index due to the measures implemented; and in January it claims to have reached historic lows for this item. “It is not expected to have a relevant impact this year,” he said. “At the beginning of 2022 this has already decreased substantially”.

New car crisis made company extend used life

In 2021, the company reduced the pace of used car sales to extend its useful life at the company. The reason was the crisis in vehicle delivery by the industry due to the new variant of Covid-19, the ômicron, which hit workers in the sector, reducing production throughout the chain.

Localiza informed that the volume of used car sales will remain low throughout the first half of the year, to support the resumption of growth in the car rental divisions.

More maintenance, more costs

The extension of the useful life of vehicles represents more maintenance and, consequently, an increase in costs in this item. “The depreciation is lower, but the maintenance cost is higher”, assesses Localiza.

The company reported that the receipt of new vehicles from automakers continued to be impaired in January, and should impact 1Q22.

Localiza had net revenue from the Car Rental Division annual growth of almost 40% compared to 2021, showing a trend in the sector. The Fleet Management Division also expanded, not yet reflected in cars rented by the backlog of new car deliveries, the company said.

In 4Q21, Localiza reduced its used car structure by five stores compared to the 132 stores in 3Q21, ending the year

with 127 points of sale, in 85 cities in Brazil.

“Throughout the year, we adjusted the demobilization of the fleet to the volumes of car purchases, in order to end 2021 with the addition of 18,000 cars to the fleet. We are becoming more efficient in the maintenance of older cars, as well as in the allocation of these by segment, according to mileage”, the company reported.

Localiza-United merger

The company also informed that it awaits the final approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) of the business combination with Unidas. According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, in an article published this Wednesday (23), the car rental companies Localiza and Unidas are close to selling the assets necessary to obtain CADE’s approval.

The Company ended 2021 with 289,796 cars, 18,500 vehicles more than in 2020, an increase of 4.2%.

This Wednesday, Cade denied re-discussing the merits of the approval of the merger between Unidas and Localiza, approved in December last year by the autarchy’s Court. The counselors analyzed embargoes filed by ALD Automotive SA.

The company alleged contradictions in the decision, mainly in the agreement negotiated between the antitrust agency and the companies to approve the operation. According to the rapporteur, counselor Lenisa Prado, there are no contradictions.

