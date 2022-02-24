Lucas and Slovenia get married during a party; see how it was

During the party of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Lucas and Slovenia took advantage of the atmosphere of “wedding in Las Vegas” and sealed the union. The “wedding” of the two was commanded by Tiago Abravanel. See how it went:

The “wink baroness”, Slovenia, was guided down the aisle by Pedro Scooby, elected as one of the godfathers of the ceremony. In his speech, Tiago announced the union between the participants:

A girl who brings sympathy, joy, spontaneity. On the other hand, the guy who plays, who she believes in life, in challenges, in transformations, and who brings this meeting so simply. Despite the disagreements and mishaps that the game brought us, it made you connect with a very simple feeling. Tiago Abravanel, the ceremonial of the “wedding” of Slovenia and Lucas

Finishing the speech of Silvio Santos’ grandson, the groom Lucas declared: “In joy, in sadness, in health, in sickness. May the BBB not separate us!”, and then kissed his beloved. The moment was accompanied by applause from the rest of the confined.

BBB 22: Tiago Abravanel was the ceremonial of the wedding “Eslu” Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

And as it could not fail to happen, after the union ceremony, the Slovenian bride performed the traditional “bouquet throw” towards the sisters. The lucky one who secured the bouquet was Larissa, but she refused the conquest. “I don’t want to get married, no,” she declared.

BBB 22: Couple “Lagusta” kissed during the brothers’ wedding Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Therefore, the participant passed the bouquet to Laís, who has an affair in confinement with her brother Gustavo. The doctor then accepted the bouquet and kissed her pair.

Finishing all the work of the special wedding, the brothers gathered to watch the “Eslu” couple cut the cake. “Eslô, you can give [o bolo]”, said the groom.

“It’s for the person who was our cupid”, explained Miss Pernambuco, before handing the first piece to Pedro Scooby. The surfer was moved by the tribute and declared to the couple: “I love you, congratulations!”.

Bachelor party: what happened at leader Lucas’ party

