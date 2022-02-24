Lucio Flavio regrets refereeing error and praises delivery of Botafogo players against Flamengo: ‘There was no lack of willingness’

Interim coach of Botafogo, Lucio Flavio praised the fighting spirit of the players in the defeat to Flamengo by 3 to 1 this Wednesday, for the Carioca Championship. The match was the first in which Glorioso’s new investor, John Textor, could watch on the spot, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– John was already following the games, today he was here at the stadium and he can follow it in a broader way and I believe he must have observed the fight, the dedication of the players in trying to do their best. Of course, it wasn’t the result we wanted, but there was no lack of commitment and willingness on the part of the players. The fan himself who came encouraged us, sang, he perceives the club’s moment of transition and goes through this moment a lot too – said Lucio Flavio, admitting that the start of the match was not cool:

– The start of the game was not what we wanted, both at the technical stop and at half-time we talked about it. In our best moment in the game, perhaps, at the end of the first half, we conceded the second goal. The stance in the second half turned out to be different.

Lucio Flavio also regretted the error of the referee, who did not mark a clear penalty in favor of Botafogo in the first half, when Flamengo was winning by 1 to 0. The ball touches Pedro’s arm, from the red-black team, but neither the VAR interfered so that the referee Grazianni Maciel Rocha could review the bid on the monitor.

– Today we have the resources, in the past they didn’t exist, the only thing left is to know which criterion is used. It was a ball in which Matheus tried a pass and the ball hit the Flamengo player’s arm. While I was working on the commission before, we had shots where the ball hit our player’s leg and arm and a penalty was awarded. We were curious about the attitude adopted by the referee and VAR in a bid like this – he said.