Main reactions to Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

The start of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine provoked a series of reactions from the international community.

Ukraine

“We are building an anti-Putin coalition,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared after talks with foreign leaders. “The world must force Russia to peace,” he said.

“Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under attack. It is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

U.S

President Joe Biden denounced Russia’s “unjustifiable attack” on Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement. “Only Russia is responsible for the death and destruction that this attack will cause”, he insisted, after noting that “the world will hold Russia to account”.

UN

The Russian offensive “must stop now,” implored UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after an emergency Security Council meeting.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, take the troops back to Russia,” declared Guterres, who considers this the “saddest day” since taking office at the head of the UN.

European Union

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unwarranted attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children who face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia risks “unprecedented isolation” for its military action in Ukraine, warned EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, as he said the bloc was preparing the biggest sanctions package in its history.

China

China said it was closely following the situation in Ukraine after the Russian military intervention, but did not condemn Moscow and urged everyone to avoid an escalation.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control,” Chinese diplomacy spokeswoman Hua Chunying said without condemning Russia.

France

“France strongly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war against Ukraine”, declared President Emmanuel Macron, who urged Moscow to “immediately end its military operations”.

“France shows solidarity with Ukraine. It stands on the side of the Ukrainians and acts with its partners and allies to stop the war,” she added.

Germany

The Russian military operation is “a flagrant violation” of international law, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “horrendous events in Ukraine” and said Putin “chose the path of bloodshed and destruction by launching an unprovoked attack”.

nato

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denounced Russia’s “irresponsible and unprovoked attack” on Ukraine, warning that it leaves “countless lives at risk”.

“Again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts for compromise in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against an independent and sovereign country,” he added.

He also said that NATO “will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all allies”.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the Russian attack on Ukraine “unfair and unjustifiable” and assured that the European Union (EU) and NATO are working to provide an immediate response.

“The Italian government condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unfair and unjustifiable. Italy stands with the Ukrainian people and institutions at this dramatic moment,” Draghi said in a statement.

Poland

Poland has asked for the activation of Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for consultations between members if any of them consider their security to be under threat, a government spokesman said.

Japan

The Russian attack on Ukraine “shakes the foundations of the international order”, denounced Japanese Prime Minister Fumion Kishida.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned Russia’s “illegal invasion” by announcing a “second round” of sanctions against four financial institutions and 25 people from four entities developing and selling military equipment.

Spain

“The government of Spain condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Nordic countries

Finland and Sweden, which are not NATO members, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, denouncing separately “an attack on the European security order”.

For its part, Norway, a member of the Atlantic Alliance, condemned a “serious violation of international law” and announced the relocation of its embassy from Kiev to Lviv, in the west of the country.