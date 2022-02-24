Malawi identifies first case of wild polio in Africa in five years – Revista Crescer

+



O Malawi identified a case of wild polio in a 3-year-old girl. The discovery triggers an alert around the world, as this is the first occurrence in Africa in more than five years. The continent was declared free of all forms of polio wild in 2020, reported the BBC international.

Given this scenario, the country’s authorities are working to contain any possible spread, including increasing the immunization. To date, wild polio remains endemic in only two countries in the world: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The strain identified in Malawi was linked to one found in Pakistan, but it is unclear how or when it arrived in the African country. The case was confirmed after tests were carried out on samples from the infected child who suffered from paralysisaccording to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Polio vaccine (Photo: Tobias Arhelger/EyeEm/Getty Images)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as the case came from Pakistan, it does not affect the continent’s wild poliovirus-free status. The size of the outbreak is still unclear. Only one case has been reported, however, paralysis occurs in less than one in 200 polio infections. At this point, the immediate objective will be to ensure that Malawi does not experience a major outbreak.

As the main target, polio affects children under age 5, sometimes leading to irreversible paralysis. Death can occur when the respiratory muscles are affected. Still according to BBC25 years ago, thousands of children in Africa were paralyzed by the virus. To reverse this situation, the entire continent carried out a mass vaccination campaign with 95% of the population being immunized. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease, however, the immunizer can be a great ally to protect children.

Disease eradicated in Brazil

Vaccination has kept Brazil polio-free for the last 30 years. But it was not always so. According to the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), until the 1950s, polio caused a “true panic” worldwide, all because of its serious consequences, such as paralysis or the inability to breathe without the help of devices. At the time, thousands of people were affected.

In Brazil, annual vaccination campaigns and strict epidemiological surveillance measures progressively reduced the number of cases of the disease — the last record was in 1989. Because of this effort, also adopted by other countries in 1994, PAHO (Organização Pan -American Health Department) declared the eradication of the polio virus in the Americas.

However, as not all continents achieved this status, from 2004 to 2014, outbreaks occurred in Mozambique, Myamar, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Afghanistan, Somalia, Kenya, Congo, Yemen, India, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Cambodia. Therefore, the only solution is to maintain high vaccination coverage and immunization with the inactivated polio vaccine, at least for the first two doses. Travelers heading to countries at risk of transmission should update their vaccinations, warns SBIm.

According to pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, “we are not yet free from polio, no”. “In low coverage scenarios like the one we have, which is around 60% to 70%, the risk of reintroduction of the virus is real. doubt, the disease. More than 30 years without polio and to see the disease returning would be regrettable. So, we have to work to prevent not only polio from returning, but also measles, diphtheria, rubella, tetanus… these diseases that have practically disappeared”, he warned.

more about the disease

The disease is transmitted by direct contact between people, via the fecal-oral route and even by objects, food and water contaminated with feces of patients or carriers of the virus. It can also be transmitted through droplets of secretions from the throat when talking, coughing or sneezing.

Currently, the available polio vaccines are:

OPV – oral polio vaccine

VIP – inactivated polio vaccine

DTPa-VIP/Hib (acellular bacterial triple combined with inactivated polio and Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccines)

DTPa-VIP-HB/Hib (acellular triple bacterial combined with inactivated polio, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccines)

dTpa-VIP (adult-type acellular triple bacterial combined with inactivated polio vaccine)

