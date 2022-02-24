March’s PS Plus Brings Ghostrunner, Ark, Sonic and More to PS4 and PS5

Abhishek Pratap 26 seconds ago News Comments Off on March’s PS Plus Brings Ghostrunner, Ark, Sonic and More to PS4 and PS5 0 Views

On Wednesday afternoon (23), PlayStation revealed the free games for the month of March for PS Plus subscribers, which has ghostrunner on PS5, Ark: Survival Evolved on PS4, Team Sonic Racing on PS4 and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends on PS4 as a bonus (also backward compatible with PlayStation 5).

For those unfamiliar with the games, ghostrunner is an extremely difficult platformer and combat game that puts the player in parkour challenges (the version is exclusive to PS5 and cannot be redeemed on PS4); already ark is an open world survival game that mixes technologies and dinosaurs, requiring players to gather materials, create bases and more; Team Sonic Racing it’s the “Mario Kart” of the franchise and it’s a really fun game to enjoy with everyone; Lastly, Ghost of Tsushima Legends is the stand-alone multiplayer expansion of the 2020 PS4 exclusive game.

Check out:

The four games will be available to PS Plus subscribers on March 1, 2022. It’s worth remembering that, following the trend since the PlayStation 5 was revealed, ghostrunner is exclusive to the new generation, but other games can be played on both PS4 and PS5.

What did you think of March’s PS Plus free games? Leave your comment below!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Find out the real reason for the separation of Isis Valverde and André Resende· TV News

Isis Valverde and André Resende broke up after almost four years together. Married since June …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved