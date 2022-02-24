Meet the R$800,000 electric SUV that ‘fixes itself’

An SUV with the size of a BMW X7, the interior space of an X5 and powered by electricity. These credentials would be enough to make the iX the consumer dream of SUV fans.

But the German brand’s first electric SUV brings a technological package capable of seducing even those who are not so into cars. “Some of the customers who pre-booked the iX were not brand customers and are not very interested in cars”, confessed Roberto Carvalho, BMW’s commercial director.

UOL Cars got to know all the details of the iX in a static presentation, ahead of the official launch of the SUV, which is scheduled for March.

Grid that can be repaired

There’s no denying it: the front grille design divides opinion Image: Disclosure

You might not even find the iX so pretty at first glance. The gigantic front grille, which caused controversy in the M3, is there, but it matches the generous proportions of the SUV. It is 4.95 meters long, 1.96 meters wide, 1.69 meters high and has a wheelbase of 3.00 meters.

And while we’re talking about the front grille, it’s one of the coolest things about the iX: its ability to regenerate surface scratches when the surface is heated. Still on the front, the fact that the hood cannot be opened by anyone is noteworthy. According to BMW, only specialized maintenance can be performed by professionals trained by the company. That’s why the nozzle for pouring the windshield wiper water is under the BMW logo.

The futuristic design brings several elements that will be present in future models of the brand, especially the electric ones. They will be the majority in the range: according to the company, 90% of the BMW portfolio will have at least one electric version.

30 speakers

Cabin abuses ecological and sustainable materials Image: Disclosure

If you weren’t enchanted by the outside, the interior can easily seduce you before you even open the door. The iX features a digital key in a smartphone app, which unlocks the vehicle’s doors as you approach it.

The cabin opens up the concern with sustainability. The leather is dyed with olive extract without the use of chemicals and there are appliqués in reforested wood. The fabric used in the floor covering and carpets are made of Eco Nylon, a material resulting from a process of treating fishing nets that would be abandoned at sea.

Two huge horizontal screens (one of which is curved) display all vehicle information, in addition to the menus and functions of the iDrive 8 entertainment system. The Bowers & Wilkins sound system includes no less than 30 speakers, with some in the front seats themselves.

And the recharge?

iX autonomy is the largest among all electric cars for sale in Brazil Image: Disclosure

Autonomy is one of the iX’s strongest points. In the most expensive version, the SUV can drive up to 630 kilometers without recharging the batteries. In the xDrive40 configuration, the driver can drive up to 425 kilometers.

iX debuts a new system that provides recharges of up to 150kW in the xDrive40 version and 195kW in the xDrive 50 version. In the fastest condition, the manufacturer claims that it is possible to get 70% of the battery charge level in 35 minutes in the xDrive50 or 31 version. minutes in the case of the iX xDrive40.

The model is the first from BMW to bring two types of chargers from the factory. in addition to the 22 kW wallbox (which can be installed in the customer’s home), the car will come with the Flexible Fast Charger, a fast and flexible charger for use at outdoor stations.

Pre-sale success

BMW bets that half of the electric cars it will sell in Brazil will be iX Image: Disclosure

Even costing R$ 654,950 in the xDrive40 entry version, the iX promises to be very successful. Pre-sales opened at the end of January and all 30 units were sold in just 12 hours.

Both versions are powered by two electric motors – each installed on an axle. While the iX xDrive40 delivers 326 hp and instant torque of 64.2 Nm, the xDrive50 Sport configuration delivers 523 hp and 78 Nm of torque. But the price is equally impressive: R$ 799,950.

With all this, BMW believes in the success of its electric SUV. So much so that, of the 800 electric cars that it expects to sell in Brazil in 2022, the company estimates that no less than half of this volume is from iX.