Mendonça votes to suspend Fundão of R$ 4.9 billion and trial is suspended

In his vote, the minister proposed that the 2020 value be adopted, which is around R$ 2 billion

Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR André Mendonça in the STF after taking office this Thursday, 16



the minister André Mendonçaof the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted to suspend the electoral fund of R$ 4.9 billion destined to political parties, a device sanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This was the magistrate’s debut as rapporteur of a case in the plenary of the Court. After Mendonça’s vote, the trial was suspended – the analysis of the case will resume on Thursday, 24th. The votes of the other ten ministers remain.

In his vote, André Mendonça proposed that the budget forecast for the 2020 municipal election be restored, considering the readjustment regarding inflation. “In my understanding, the constitutionally adequate interpretation refers to the ultrativity of the volume of public resources used in the 2020 municipal elections, updated by the IPCA-E, which will be duly calculated by the National Treasury and the TSE”, said the minister. Following the magistrate’s proposal, the value of Fundão would be approximately R$ 2.3 billion.

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed an excerpt from the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) that provided for up to R$5.2 billion for the financing of political campaigns. The veto was overturned by the National Congress, in a vote that united the parties that support the government and oppose the Planalto Palace. In voting on the Annual Budget Law (LOA), parliamentarians set the amount at R$ 4.9 billion.

Mendonça also compared the values ​​established for Fundão in 2018 and in 2022. “Between the two cycles [eleitorais] there is a differential with a financial magnitude close to 4 billion [de reais], in nominal values. That is, disregarding inflation. Put another way, there has been an increase from 18 to 22 that can go up to 235%,” he said. The rapporteur of the Novo lawsuit also stated that “the authorities did not provide minimal reasons to justify the significant change in the volume of resources”. “I see no justification for considering the increase in relation to inflation to be more than ten times proportional, given that we had the biggest crisis in our history during this period,” he added.