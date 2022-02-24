Milton Neves says Botafogo was ‘operated’ against Flamengo: ‘John Textor saw the cruel whistle-friend up close’

Despite the great technical difference between the teams, the Botafogo had a very clear penalty ignored by the arbitration when losing to Flamengo by 1 to 0 this Wednesday. The fact did not go unnoticed by journalist Milton Neves, who did not spare the judge Grazianni Rocha and said that the result could have been different.

“When the SCANDALOSO penalty committed by the sad Pedro, who played volleyball inside the red-black area, Botafogo lost by only 1 to 0. That is, they would certainly tie and leave the match completely open at Nilton Santos. Ah, if it was in the other area, huh, judge?“, questioned Milton Neves on his blog at “UOL”.

The classic ended up being won by Flamengo by 3 to 1, a result that did not have great effects in terms of qualifying for the semifinals of the Carioca Championship. But the journalist stressed that the game served to John Textoran investor in Glorioso and present at Nilton Santos, to see the reality.

“After the “operation”, Fogão got discouraged and ended up, it is true, taking two more goals. But rest assured, my friends: the story would have been completely different if the referee had signaled the clear penalty for Maior do Rio. And John Textor, the Botafogo investor, could see closely that he will have to spend a lot of money to beat Fla and mainly your cruel whistle-friend“, ended.