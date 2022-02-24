Moderna announces agreement to distribute its vaccine in Brazil | Health

Reproduction / Modern Moderna announces agreement to distribute its vaccine in Brazil

The pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Tuesday night that it has closed an agreement to distribute its vaccine against Covid-19 to Latin American countries. The contract signed with Adium Pharma covers 18 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

In Brazil, the operation will be conducted by Zodiac Produtos Farmacêuticos, a subsidiary of the Adium group. According to a statement, the company will collaborate with Moderna in the management of vaccine supply contracts, as well as in the registration processes with regulatory agencies, support for pharmacovigilance activities, continuing medical education, government affairs to ensure access and availability of Moderna’s vaccine.

The application for registration of Moderna’s vaccine in Brazil has not yet been carried out. To be applied to the Brazilian population, the immunizer needs to be approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and purchased by the Ministry of Health, to be integrated into the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Spikevax, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, is made from messenger RNA, just like Pfizer’s. The immunizer has already been approved by regulatory agencies in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel and European Union countries. In the US, the immunizer received full approval for use in people aged 18 and over. In Australia, the vaccine has been provisionally registered for use in children aged 6 to 11 years.

According to Moderna, 807 million doses of its vaccine were shipped globally in 2021, with approximately 25% of those doses addressed to low- and middle-income countries.