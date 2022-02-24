Moraes suspends Bolsonaro’s telematic secrecy breach for the 2nd time

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today to permanently suspend the breach of telematic secrecy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which had already been approved by the Covid CPI.

The determination meets a writ of mandamus in which the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) alleges that the breach of Bolsonaro’s secrecy was approved “after the investigation phase and the preparation of the report” of the parliamentary committee were completed.

In the minister’s assessment, the CPI extrapolated the “investigative constitutional limits” by approving a request for the breach and transmission of Bolsonaro’s telematic secrecy, among other determinations.

“The petitioner, as President of the Republic, cannot be investigated within the scope of CPIs or any other parliamentary commission, for whatever reason, as shown below”, wrote Moraes.

The breach of Bolsonaro’s telematic secrecy was requested by the CPI in reaction to a live held on October 21 of last year, in which Bolsonaro falsely associates vaccination against covid-19 with AIDS.

On the occasion, senators approved the request for Google, Facebook and Twitter to provide a series of information about the president’s social networks, starting in April 2020, shortly after the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

On October 27, Bolsonaro, the AGU presented to the STF a writ of mandamus for the CPI’s decision to be suspended, alleging that the president cannot be investigated by a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry.

In November, Mores responded in a preliminary phase to the request of Bolsonaro’s defense, but the CPI appealed.

In the first decision that suspended the breach of the president’s telematic secrecy, Moraes also alleged that the senators exceeded “the investigative constitutional limits that the CPI endowed with when approving the request for breaking and transmitting the telematic secrecy of” the president.

In defending the revocation of the writ of mandamus, the CPI stated that Bolsonaro has a “stubborn denialist posture, massively disseminated through his profiles on social networks”.

The senators also said that the president is making an effort to “fail the vaccination campaign in a clear attack on the health and lives of Brazilians, in the context of the pandemic that has already killed more than 616,000 Brazilians”.

The parliamentarians also cited the final report of the CPI da Covid, of October 26, which called for Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes, including charlatanism, incitement to crime and crimes of responsibility.

“The parliamentary inquiry has ended, but the measures determined in its final report are in full execution, a process that can be serious and inexorably informed by the aggravated decision”, defended the senators in the appeal, denied today by the STF.