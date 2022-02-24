Mourão says Brazil is not neutral in the Ukraine war: ‘We don’t agree with invasion’

Hamilton Mourão repudiated Russia’s attitude of invading Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Hamilton Mourão said Brazil is against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Vice President called the situation a “tragedy”

President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet commented on the situation of tension between Russia and Ukraine

Vice President Hamilton Mourão stated that Brazil is against Russian invasion of Ukraine. The statement was given this morning (24).

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is a reality,” said Mourão, upon arriving at the Planalto Palace.

So far, the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not comment on the matter. Last week, the president was in Russia and offered solidarity to the country, without making direct reference to the conflict between the countries.

In Mourão’s assessment, the situation is a tragedy. “We always have to look at history. History sometimes repeats itself as a farce, sometimes it repeats itself as a tragedy. In this case, it is repeating itself as a tragedy”, said the vice president.

Asked about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia, Mourão said he does not comment on President Jair Bolsonaro’s speeches.

Russian invasion

Russian military forces began on Thursday (24/2) a wide-ranging invasion of Ukraine.

There are reports of troops crossing several points of the border and explosions near major cities across the country — and not just in the Donbas region, where separatist groups have recently been recognized and supported by Russia. There are at least seven dead and 19 missing so far, according to Ukrainian officials.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine, but warned that the response would be “immediate” against anyone who tried to stop the operation.

Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and return home — otherwise Ukraine itself would be blamed for the bloodshed, the Russian president said. He added that the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces is “unavoidable” and “only a matter of time”.

Soon after, Ukrainian military units were attacked. “Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine announced that it had shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter. There are no reports of deaths or injuries. Russia denies this information.