NATO says it is with ‘people of Ukraine’ and will take ‘all measures to defend allies’ | World

NATO – the Western military alliance – said in a statement on Thursday that it stands with “the people of Ukraine” and is taking “all necessary measures to ensure the security and defense of all allies.” “.

In the statement, NATO cited article 5 of the organization’s treaty, which provides that an armed attack against one member of the alliance is an attack on everyone and can be followed by a wired attack.

At a press conference this morning (24), the organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, reinforced points in the statement, calling Russia’s attack “unjustifiable” and that the group will strengthen the presence of troops in the eastern part of the alliance, in addition to to put more than 100 warplanes on alert.

“We are deploying additional defensive ground and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime resources. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies,” the statement said.

NATO Secretary General talks about Russian invasion of Ukraine

At the press conference, Stoltenberg explained that NATO forces must not enter Ukraine, which is not a member country.

“We have no plans to place NATO soldiers inside Ukraine, but we have increased the presence of soldiers on NATO territory,” he said. He said that the Ukrainians are partners and that they were supported with the strengthening of the armed forces.

‘High economic and political price’

In the statement, the Alliance also called on Russia to abandon “the path of violence and aggression” and also condemned Belarus for allowing the attack.

“We urge Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw all its forces from and around Ukraine, fully respecting international humanitarian law and allowing safe humanitarian access and assistance to all people in need.”

NATO Secretary General: There will be a new Europe after this invasion

“Russia’s leaders must take full responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Russia will pay a very high economic and political price,” he said.