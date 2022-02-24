NATO will not send troops to Ukraine; Russia will pay ‘political price’

The secretary general of NATO (Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, said at a press conference today that the bloc will not send troops to Ukraine after Russia begins, overnight, a military operation to invade the neighboring country. According to the diplomat, soldiers will only be sent to the eastern region of NATO territories, but Russia will pay a “high political and economic price”.

“We have already increased and are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance. “We have no NATO troops in Ukraine and we have no plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

The Russian invasion, however, will not go unanswered. “We urge Russia in the strongest terms to abandon the path of violence and aggression it has chosen. Russia’s leaders must take full responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Russia will pay a very high economic and political price,” he added. .

Also according to the NATO diplomat, the bloc’s allies and partners made every effort to pursue diplomacy and dialogue with Russia and made many proposals to increase the security of all nations in the Euro-Atlantic region. Contacts, however, were unsuccessful. “We have repeatedly invited Russia to talks at the NATO-Russia Council. Russia has not yet reciprocated. It was Russia, and Russia alone, that chose to escalate,” he said.

