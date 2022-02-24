Natural gas is Russia’s top geopolitical weapon, experts say

Responsible for supplying around 40% of the natural gas consumed in European countries, Russia uses this service as its main geopolitical weapon, according to experts interviewed by the UOL. With Germany’s announcement of suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline implementation agreement yesterday, the Russian government could also have financial impacts.

“Russia’s main geopolitical weapon is natural gas. So, in addition to the economic issue, there is the politics involved in this issue”, says Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of international relations at FAAP.

Germany’s suspension comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions, Lugansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, and still send troops there.

“It sounds technical, but it’s a necessary administrative pass. Without certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot come into operation,” said German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz. The agreement had been made by then Chancellor Angela Merkel last year.

For Poggio, Germany’s decision is an unprecedented issue, “as are several decisions” that have taken place during this crisis — he calls this move an international reordering.

“Up until now, Germany’s foreign policy has always been to try to balance between the United States and Russia, but the balance was broken with this decision. Now, they must seek natural gas in Qatar or with the United States,” explains Poggio. .

Second Kai Enno Lehmannprofessor at the Institute of International Relations at USP (University of São Paulo), the impact on the use of gas in Germany will not be immediate, since the suspension took place in the gas pipeline that was not in operation.

Germany’s dependence on Russian gas has always been a major criticism of Angela Merkel. [ex-chanceler]. She maintained a very diplomatic stance with Russia, contrary to the wishes of other countries.”

the Nord stream 2 has the ability to double the supply of natural gas to Europe and ship the product directly to Germany — avoiding passage through countries that Moscow already had problems with, such as Ukraine itself. The product transported in the pipeline is used, for example, to heat buildings.

Currently, the first Nord Stream pipeline, which is in operation, transports 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually, which are mainly used in Germany.

“This is a very important financial source for Russia, especially considering that it is in an uncomfortable economic situation”, says the USP professor.

The Nord Stream project costs 10 billion euros (equivalent to R$60 billion). In principle, the suspension of certification had been one of the toughest sanctions against Russia.

But soon after, US President Joe Biden announced the “first package” of sanctions on the country led by Putin, which includes a ban on banks and oligarchs.

“We are implementing sanctions on Russian sovereign debt, and stopping Western funding to the Russian government. They can no longer raise money and can no longer trade their new debt in our markets,” Biden announced.

Moscow says supply will continue

Despite mounting tension in the international community following Germany’s suspension, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said the country “will not use energy exports as a weapon” and will continue to supply gas to Europe. The value of gas rose 9.2% to 78.5 euros (about R$445) per megawatt hour.

According to the USP professor, in legal terms, there is no provision for suspension of supply, but within the context in which Russia finds itself, anything is possible. “Vladimir Putin does not operate within the context of the laws, so if that happens it could bring financial losses, but problems for Germany,” he says.

Poggio agrees with Lehmann’s statement, but points out that, like China, Russia is also politically dependent on gas supplies to other countries.