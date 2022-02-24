Netizens ask Bolsonaro to shut up about war between Russia and Ukraine

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is being detonated on social media. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and while the war tensions between Russia, netizens asked, through Twitter, that the politician does not speak about the conflict, fearing negative diplomatic consequences

On Thursday morning (24), the number of publications of this content exceeded 60,000.

“Só espero que o Bolsonaro não veja, não comente, simplesmente não reaja de forma alguma, apenas fique calado, em completo silêncio”, escreveu um usuário em uma publicação com mais de três mil curtidas no Twitter. “We need to make a prayer chain for Bolsonaro to keep quiet for the next few weeks,” said one user.

“May Bolsonaro not invent himself to get involved in this war between Russia and Ukraine”, says a publication with about 7 thousand likes. “Going to sleep hoping to wake up and not see any news saying that the president got into the middle of a world war”, reacted another.

Russia X Ukraine

In the early hours of Thursday (24), Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine. After the beginning of the Russian mobilizations, there were records of explosions and attacks on Ukrainian border units, as well as movements of tanks. Russia’s offensive caused emergency sirens to go off in Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky to adopt martial law in the country.

