New American Honda HR-V spotted

The New Honda HR-V is already being tested in Japan. The SUV will be oriented towards the American market, where it is named after the compact SUV still sold in Brazil.

Seen in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, the American New HR-V sported camouflage, but the Japanese pointed to the similarity to the Step WGN minivan’s LED daytime running lights.

The model is presented in a larger body than the global New HR-V and the platform is certainly that of the Civic 11, as the same is done in two plants in North America.

Due to the success of the HR-V in the American market, Honda decided not to take any chances and adopted the name of the crossover to ensure a good market response to a new product.

This Toyota did with the Corolla Cross, taking its name from the sedan. However, what is said in Japan is that the new car is in the C-segment, which means being a competitor of the Japanese rival’s SUV.

In this case, it is interesting to note that the Brazilian market is attractive, as the Corolla Cross wants to sour the Jeep Compass’s angu, just as the VW Taos also wants its own.

New American HR-V in Brazil? It would be an interesting possibility, but the base of the Civic 11 will not really be in Itirapina-SP.

Mexico? Honda produces the old HR-V there for the American market.

In that case, the lineup is likely to be modified to make the New HR-V spotted rather than using the US and Canadian plants.

Another option would be to use Campana, in Argentina, balancing Honda’s account with the brothers.

With a 2.0 engine and hybrid system, thus delivering 215 horses, the New HR-V e:HEV would be interesting, combining performance with economy, but we cannot rule out a 1.5 Hybrid with 131 or 151 horses.

In the first case, it would be “pee-to-peer” with the Corolla Cross Hybrid, a fight that we could also see here.

[Fonte: Creative Trend]