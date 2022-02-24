New Citroën C3 gets special website and information before launch – 02/23/2022

Citroën continues to slowly release news about the C3, its new entry-level compact hatch. The model that will be made in Resende (RJ) is the first of three models that this simplified CMP platform will have here in the national market.

This time, the brand used the moment to publicize the debut of a special website for the official presentation of the model, which takes place in March, and also the size of the color palette of the new model.

On the website, the brand anticipates some of the questions that should be asked by the brand’s new customers, but goes French by not clearly answering things that have not yet been disclosed, such as engines, dimensions and versions.

On the other hand, the brand confirmed that there will be 13 color customization options, investing in the proposal for a bitom combination, in which the roof has a different color from the rest of the bodywork.

One of them, already disclosed in the photos that revealed the car, is the “Spring Blue” shade with a white roof. The other anticipated color will be the Gray Artense tone, used in the special edition X-Series, of the C4 Cactus and combined with a black roof, which will be the other option for the combination.

In addition to the possibility of exterior combinations, the car will offer two colors to be used internally, on the dashboard: steel gray or metallic blue. The brand also claims that the compact will have an extensive option of accessories.

What we know about the new Citroën C3

The car will be 3.98 meters long, a necessary measure to be able to also serve the Indian market, where cars under 4 meters have a lower tax rate.

The wheelbase is 2.54 m and, according to the brand, it will have 653 mm of legroom for those behind, 1,418 mm of shoulder room and 991 mm of headroom. The trunk space will be 315 liters.

Inside there will be a multimedia center with wireless integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and several storage compartments throughout the cabin.

As for the engines, the expectation is to use the 1.6 flex that the brand kept in line at the turn of the Proconve L7 with some modifications and also the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder that was developed by Fiat and now also calibrated for the C3.

