New Citroën C3 reveals customizable options in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago

new c3 gray

Hatch, the New Citroën C3 will hit the national market soon and will have a range of colors and shades of internal coatings to attract the attention of Brazilian consumers.

With a focus on customization, the New C3 will have a two-tone body option with a black or white roof, the latter being exclusively in Spring Blue.

With 13 customization options, the New C3 will also have the Gray Artense color, seen in the photo above with the black roof.

new global c3 12

Citroën promises more than 150 combinations of colors and accessories in the versions of the New C3, not yet revealed to the national market.

Inside, the panel of the New C3 will have two color options: Steel Gray or Metallic Blue.

This will further expand the individuality in the versions of the compact hatch, which is part of the C-Cubed project and will also have the successors of Aircross and C4 Lounge.

new global c3 11

With production in Porto Real, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, the Novo C3 should offer a wide range of versions to meet various customer profiles.

What is most expected of it is the GSE 1.0 Turbo engine, but the Firefly, as well as the EC5M, could be present in the offer of the renewed Citroën C3.

The double chevron brand made it clear in a note that the product is classified as a hatchback and not a crossover or SUV, indicating that the second product will be highly focused on this segment.

citroen c3 2022 2

This positioning reinforces a segment threatened by SUVs and the Proconve L7, which have already slaughtered some models. The lifespan will also end the careers of others.

The Honda City hatch, for example, is the latest hatch bet on the domestic market and the New C3 will come at a much lower level.

At Stellantis, it will be an important replacement for the Fiat Uno, which left the scene in December. In this way, the Citroën also does not compete with the Fiat Pulse.

