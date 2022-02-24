New City hatch surprises in space, not consumption

The New Honda City also arrived in hatchback version and with a difficult mission: to replace the renowned Honda Fit.

Even far from being a MPV, Honda managed to make the compensation more attractive, even if at the expense of the luggage compartment.

In two versions, the long-awaited Honda hatch is a medium-length car and has something more interesting than the now called Magic City.

With a 1.5-liter engine with direct injection and 126 horsepower, the Honda City hatch has only CVT and two options, the evaluated one being the top-of-the-line Touring, which costs R$122,600.

on the outside…

Visually, the Honda City hatch is basically the sedan without the trunk, however, it has more attitude in the lines and even fits well with the 16-inch wheels, which look like 15 on the sedan.

At the front, below the chrome bar, the grille has hexagonal elements, unlike the sedan’s friezes. With valued C-pillars, the City hatch also has beautiful LED lanterns.

Having them, the hatchback was more attractive than the sedan on this side of the car. It retains the full LED headlights and the same doors as the three-volume model.

Electric folding mirrors and direction repeater, fog lights and roof fin antenna, are items you will find in the Touring version.

Inside…

Inside, a replica of the City Sedan, the City hatch also having the Lane Watch system, to visualize the right blind spot, configurable analogue-digital cluster and updated multimedia.

The good thing about this infotainment device is that it can be connected wirelessly, thus ensuring more convenience, however, if you use the USB to listen to music, it is blocked in Android Auto.

The three-view rear camera and media management are interesting, but the sound quality is average. Not having inductive charging is simply unfortunate.

The automatic air conditioning has good efficiency. The steering wheel with paddle shifts and easy-touch multifunctional controls are pleasant.

Something that really caught our attention was the rear space. With the driver’s seat in position for a driver over 1.80 m tall, it surprises those behind.

Bigger than Fit and even Civic, the legroom is even exaggerated, since more than one adult hand between the knee and the front seatback makes you think of being in an Accord.

We can say with certainty that it is the most minivan hatch, in terms of legroom, on the market. However, the magic (referring to Magic City) is the seat position.

With a central armrest, equipped with cup holders, the seat has been moved back to make room for the legs. The move is completely opposite of Renault, which values ​​luggage…

Thus, the luggage space of the Honda City hatch is only 268 liters. However, to compensate for the “space”, the Japanese adopted the Magic City, a beautiful name for ULTra Seat or old ULT.

Raise the seat and take a small fridge or lower the backrest to the level of the luggage compartment to place a stove. With this modularity, Fit’s orphans will be supported.

Through streets and roads…

The Honda City hatch isn’t just a short body, less big-ass look and flattened Accord space… It also has more attitude while driving.

The L15B engine, a 1.5 i-VTEC VTC with dual variable valve timing, produces a good 126 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 15.7 kgfm on gasoline or 16.0 kgfm on alcohol.

With differentiated calibration, it has direct fuel injection, a gain in consumption efficiency, but not exactly like that…

As it is an aspirated engine, it needs high revs to render and a CVT gearbox with gear simulation to contribute to this.

Although it has good outputs, the injected 1.5 soon loses spirit when passing 3,000 rpm and the belts slip and soften the acceleration even more.

In the resumptions, it spins high up there, even reaching 4,600 rpm with a full car.

If the answer were like the spin, it would be very nice, but it’s not. Honda, like other brands, uses the CVT to stay away from Proconve punishments.

It is necessary to resort to paddle shifts to take better advantage of the engine’s working regimes, thus obtaining even a more encouraging snoring during this period.

We don’t know why, but the hatchback Honda City drank a lot in the city, even using gasoline. It was even worse than the sedan, making only 10.2 km/l against 11.5 km/l.

With that feeling of ethanol in the tank, the City hatch yielded a good 16.5 km/l on the road, worse than the sedan, but the aerodynamics are better in the sedan. The 39.5 liter tank is small.

Running at 110 km/h, it clocked 2,200 rpm in seventh gear and has a good noise level, except when overtaking, climbing long hills and simply accelerating is required.

The steering is light and the brakes are precise, while the suspension is a little firmer than the sedan.

This helps in the driving dynamics of the hatch, which despite being 4.34 m long, behaves like a premium compact hatch.

In curves, it is more stable and the general calibration gives it more agility in changes of direction, for example.

Even with 16-inch wheels and 185/55 R16 tires, it holds up well in corners, being even more direct behind the wheel.

The City hatch in Touring version also has the good Honda Sensing, whose cruise control centers the car well in the lanes and even makes open curves with good precision.

Lane departure and lane intrusion assistants also fulfill their roles well in the Novo City security package.

Now without a button on the cluster and “analog” autopilot, the New Honda City has modernized itself and made things cooler.

On roads with bad pavement, the Honda City behaves well, filtering a good part of the vibrations, while on the road it is very smooth, taking off with little resistance.

For you…

The Honda City hatch is an interesting alternative to the Fit, but with a different twist. Apart from the legroom, it could have been a lot smaller and would still be nice.

There are 2.60 m of well-used wheelbase and a good equipment package, despite the lack of a more thoughtful finish in the details.

The Sensing package still has automatic high beams and there are front and rear parking sensors. It lacked the electric sunroof and inductive smartphone charging.

The L15B engine, on the other hand, was in urban consumption with gasoline and could have been exchanged for the 127 horsepower 1.0 i-VTEC, which would give an encouraging feeling well before 6,200 rpm, when it cuts.

Probably consumption in the city improves, but that’s for when Honda decided to change the engine.

Due to its size and proposal, it beats the Toyota Yaris, but the latter goes up to R$114,090. Honda does not consider the Onix as a rival because it explores the entry-level range.

The Polo Highline costs R$ 115,150 and has more engine, guaranteed performance. However, assistance items are missing. Both, however, are smaller and have less space than City.

Thus, a good-sized hatch, where the person going behind bends or stretches their legs well, can be advantageous. It is worth it? In a threatened segment, Honda City still has good surprises in store.

Measurements and numbers…

Honda City Touring 1.5 CVT 2023 Technical Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 4 in line, flex

Engine capacity – 1,497 cm³

Power – 126 hp at 6,200 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 15.7/16.0 kgfm at 4,600 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – CVT with seven virtual gears and paddle shifts

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 10.8 seconds

Maximum speed – 175 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,200 rpm

Urban consumption – 10.2 km/liter (gasoline)

Road consumption – 16.5 km/liter (gasoline)

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Torque axle

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Light alloy rim 16 with 185/55 R16 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 4,341 mm

Width – 1,748 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,498 mm

Between axles – 2,600 mm

Weight in running order – 1,180 kg

Tank – 39.5 liters

Trunk – 268 liters

Price: BRL 122,600